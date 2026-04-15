Local Explorers Helps Boost Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) W/ Robust Promo Code Feature for Travel Guide App

The Promo Code Feature by Local Explorers fosters economic growth Local Explorers Enhances the Deals/Coupons

Local Explorers Enhances Popular Deals and Coupon Section with Flexible Promo Code Feature to Boost Visitor Engagement and Local Business Traffic.

The promo code feature is designed to be intuitive and highly visible within the app, making it easy for users to discover and redeem offers. The experience feels familiar and seamless.” — Jessica Heller, Marketing and Communications Director for OcalaMarion

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Explorers, from Daruma Tech, are creators of award-winning mobile apps for trade guilds and destination marketing organizations (DMOs), has introduced a powerful and flexible promo code feature to its already rich app platform. The new feature is already in use on the OcalaMarion Travel Guide app, developed by Local Explorers for the Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau (OcalaMarion).

The promo code feature allows businesses on Local Explorers apps to design their own in-app incentives, which can be anything from a discount on admission fees to a free glass of wine, to promote foot traffic and brand recognition. The promo codes’ flexibility allows businesses to align their promotions with seasonal campaigns, new product launches, or special events, making them an easy way to enhance visitor engagement and promote economic growth.

Businesses on the OcalaMarion Travel Guide app have embraced the promo code feature enthusiastically. “The app currently features 33 coupons and 52 deals from participating local businesses, with new offers continuing to be added regularly,” said Jessica Heller, marketing and communications director for OcalaMarion.

Heller added that the promo codes aren’t just a perk for stores and restaurants—their flexibility lets any business take advantage of their benefits. “It allows partners to create offers that best fit their business while appealing to a broad range of visitors,” she explained. “A wide range of tourism-focused businesses are participating, including golf courses, restaurants, museums, and hotels, as well as indoor attractions like escape rooms and family entertainment centers,” she said. “Outdoor experiences such as bike rentals, zip lining, horseback riding, and paddle sports are also well represented, along with unique offerings like horse farm tours, food tours, boat charters, petting zoos, and performing arts experiences.”

Businesses also like the real-time, trackable feedback that app data provides about visitor engagement and ROI on promotional campaigns. Because new promo codes can appear at any time, they also incentivize users to check the app more frequently, increasing opportunities to discover local businesses.

Another reason for the feature’s success, Heller said, was its convenience for users. “The promo code feature is designed to be intuitive and highly visible within the app, making it easy for users to discover and redeem offers,” she said. “The experience feels familiar and seamless.”

The OcalaMarion Travel Guide app is a one-stop digital resource for visitors to Ocala, Florida and the surrounding region. Known as the Horse Capital of the World, Ocala is the birthplace of numerous legendary thoroughbreds and is surrounded by natural areas offering opportunities for rafting, camping, hiking, and more. With the app, users can book hotels, take self-guided walking tours enhanced by augmented reality assets, plan and map trips to multiple destinations, and discover restaurants, shops, and local attractions.

OcalaMarion’s success with the promo codes can provide a roadmap for other DMOs to follow. “DMOs are always looking for simple, cost-effective ways to increase foot traffic and visitor engagement with their communities,” said Susan Erickson, vice president and co-founder of Local Explorers. “And OcalaMarion’s experience with the promo codes shows they’re a powerful tool to promote tourism and economic growth in any community.”

Local Explorers apps from Daruma Tech are designed to help communities better connect with visitors and local consumers by making it easy for them to discover and patronize local businesses and attractions. Each app is custom branded for the community it serves, and the Local Explorers team offers ongoing, proactive support, from development to training to regular maintenance and updates.

To learn more, visit https://www.localexplorers.com/

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