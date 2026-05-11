Manchester Metropolitan University Goes Live with Thesis SM

Transforming student management through a unified, sector-ready SIS

We have had a strong focus on testing and proving and set an extremely high bar for quality. I’m pleased to say this has been met and exceeded by Thesis SM.” — Chris Robinson, CIO, Manchester Met

UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manchester Metropolitan University (Manchester Met), one of the UK’s largest and most diverse universities, has successfully gone live with Thesis SM (Thesis Student Management) across the full student lifecycle. Building on earlier phases of delivery, the University went live with Thesis SM at the beginning of March, marking a major milestone in its Student Journey Transformation Programme and replacing its legacy student records system with a unified, future-ready platform.

The implementation meets the needs of a university with the scale and diversity of Manchester Met by connecting admissions, student finance, academic records, and student services. It supports around 44,000 students across undergraduate, postgraduate, degree apprenticeship, part-time, and international provision, drawing students from more than 120 countries.

This successful implementation of Thesis SM provides a compelling sector benchmark, demonstrating that even the most complex institutional environments can support flexible learning models, high-volume operations, and robust academic frameworks, without compromise on performance or usability.

Realising Institutional Benefits

Through Thesis SM, Manchester Met now operates with a unified student information system spanning admissions, finance, and student services, supporting tens of thousands of records, applications, enrolments, and progression decisions each year.

The go-live includes full deployment of every major SIS use case, spanning:

• A consistent, institution-wide student record

• Modernised, high-volume admissions and clearing workflows

• Self-service registration and streamlined progression processes

• Automated workflows supporting data integrity and operational efficiency

• Earlier visibility of student funding data through integration with the Student Loans Company

• Alignment with UK regulatory and reporting requirements

By unifying core and advanced capabilities within a single platform , Manchester Met has moved beyond fragmented legacy systems to establish a fully integrated, future-ready operating model.

A SIS for Continuous Innovation

With Thesis SM now live, Manchester Met is positioned to continuously evolve its student management processes, leveraging real-time data, automation, and modern workflows to improve outcomes and operational efficiency. Chris Robinson, CIO of Manchester Met said: “We began this journey with a vision to modernise our student technology, re-organise and modernise our student and academic support capabilities and principally to improve student experience. In a domain characterised by legacy technology, it was important for Manchester Met to future proof our capability and technology and to enable delivery of our strategic objectives. The partnership with Thesis SM has enabled us to begin to realise that vision. We have had a strong focus on testing and proving and set an extremely high bar for quality. I’m pleased to say this has been met and exceeded by Thesis SM. I look forward to a productive, ongoing partnership.”

Louise Thorpe, CEO of Thesis SM, said: “Going live at Manchester Metropolitan University is a significant milestone for Thesis SM. Manchester Met is one of the UK’s largest and most operationally complex universities, and this implementation demonstrates that our platform can support the full breadth of modern higher education, from high volume admissions through to progression, funding, and award, at genuine scale. This is a flagship partnership for us, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with Manchester Met to support their students and staff building on this foundation for years to come.”

About Manchester Metropolitan University

Manchester Metropolitan University is making an impact on Manchester, the UK and beyond, with a driving ambition to discover and disseminate knowledge, and make higher education accessible and beneficial to all those with the passion and ability to succeed. The University – named Modern University of the Year 2026 by The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide – is home to around 44,000 students with an alumni network of more than 360,000 graduates.

90% of its research is rated as ‘internationally excellent’ and it has been rated in the top five most sustainable universities in the UK for the past 12 years. Rated an outstanding university for student experience, Manchester Met holds overall Gold status in the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF 2023–2027) and is one of the top seven universities in England as voted for by students (National Student Survey 2025.)

About Thesis SM

Thesis SM is a cloud-based student information system designed to streamline and enhance core institutional operations. Supporting the entire student lifecycle, from application through to award, it serves as the engine of higher education institutions across the UK, Ireland, and Canada, enabling a connected campus ecosystem that promotes efficiency, collaboration, and scalability.

Built with deep expertise in higher education and developed in close collaboration with the UK sector, Thesis SM is designed to meet institutional demands alongside statutory and regulatory requirements. It simplifies complex administrative processes while supporting a more collaborative, student-centred operating model.

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