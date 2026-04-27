University College Birmingham selects Thesis SM following competitive tender to power student lifecycle transformation

University College Birmingham has chosen Thesis SM, to deliver a modern, cloud-native Student Records System

We were looking for a modern and easy to use system, built for the realities of how our institution actually works.” — Victoria Grey, Director Systems, Data and Reporting, UCB

UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- University College Birmingham (UCB) has selected Thesis SM, following a competitive tender process, to deliver a modern, cloud-native Student Records System (SRS), supporting transformation across its higher and further education provision.

The selection reflects UCB’s strategic focus on creating a more connected, efficient, and future-ready student experience, underpinned by a single platform spanning the full student lifecycle. The new SRS will enable UCB to streamline and modernise core processes across admissions, student records, assessment, and progression. It will also drive improved visibility, consistency, and operational control across the institution.

As part of its wider digital campus transformation, UCB is consolidating fragmented systems and manual processes, adopting a unified platform designed to enhance both staff efficiency and the student journey, from enquiry through to completion.

A shared vision for modern student systems

Victoria Grey, Interim Director Student Systems, Data and Information Reporting at the University College Birmingham, emphasised:

"We needed a single system to manage both our higher and further education student data, and the learner journeys that go with them. We were looking for a modern and easy to use system, built for the realities of how our institution actually works.

What we're ultimately looking for is better efficiency, more automation where it makes sense, and a better experience for both our staff and our students. The Thesis SM team gave us confidence that they understand how to deliver all three, and that they'll work alongside us as a long-term partner."

Selected for flexibility in a complex education environment

The selection follows a rigorous and competitive evaluation process, with Thesis SM chosen for its ability to combine deep sector expertise, platform flexibility, and a proven partnership-led delivery model.

Ian Shakespeare, Head of Student Records, Attendance and Timetabling at the University College Birmingham, reflected:

"The supported sandbox session during procurement gave us something rare, the chance to actually use Thesis SM in a hands-on user evaluation which was easy to access and swift to use. What stood out immediately was how intuitive it is to use. From a change management perspective, people who'll rely on this system day-to-day said they could pick it up and work with it straight away which is exactly what we needed.

That told us everything about how Thesis SM approaches their product: they've built it for the people who use it; staff and students. That's the kind of thinking we want alongside us as we move onto the new system.’’

Thesis SM was selected for its ability to support the complexity of modern higher education environments, including institutions like UCB, delivering both higher and further education within a single organisation.

As academic models become more flexible and responsive, institutions increasingly need systems that can adapt without introducing additional operational burden. Thesis SM addresses this through a cloud-native platform built for configuration rather than customisation, enabling institutions to evolve processes while maintaining a stable, supported core.

This approach allows UCB to respond to changing academic, regulatory, and operational needs without increasing long-term system complexity.

A partnership approach to transformation

Beyond technology, UCB selected Thesis SM for its partnership-led approach to delivery and long-term collaboration.

Thesis SM works closely with institutions throughout implementation and beyond, supporting continuous improvement and ensuring alignment with ongoing sector change.

Louise Thorpe, CEO at Thesis SM explained:

“We’re pleased to have been selected by University College Birmingham through a highly competitive process that reflects the growing demand for systems that can truly adapt to the realities of modern higher education.

I’m particularly proud that hands-on engagement with the system was a key proof point in the decision. At Thesis SM, we enable flexibility without adding complexity, giving institutions the freedom to evolve their processes without being constrained by their technology.

Our collaboration with UCB goes beyond implementation. Together we’re building a long-term partnership to support continuous change, improve outcomes for students, and help UCB continue to adapt in a fast-moving sector.”

About University College Birmingham

University College Birmingham’s mission is to ensure its students can follow their passion, while learning the industry skills employers want from graduates that meet today’s skills agenda.

Enterprise and practical experience are a key focus across the University’s degree courses, covering the areas of health and nursing, education, sport and physiotherapy, business and tourism, computing and cyber security, engineering and sustainable construction, food, psychology and creative services.

In the heart of Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, the University has a diverse student population, with around 70% of home students being based in the West Midlands wider region. The University has invested over £300 million into its facilities over the past decade and works with over 1,000 employers locally, nationally, and globally, to ensure students have diverse industry experiences and complete their studies as a confident, career-ready graduate with specialist knowledge.

Student support is paramount, and the University not only won best university in the West Midlands at the Whatuni Student Choice Awards 2024, but also came out top in the region for student support, postgraduate and international study, as voted for by students themselves.

About Thesis SM

Thesis SM is a cloud-native Student Records System designed specifically for higher education. The system enables institutions to simplify complexity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver a more connected student experience. Our SRS serves as the engine of higher education institutions across the UK, Ireland, and Canada, enabling a connected campus ecosystem that promotes efficiency, collaboration, and scalability.

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