UTM “First Lecture” Draws Over 230 Participants with Diverse Activities

MACAU, May 11 - Following the successful Open Day in January, the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) launched the “UTM First Lecture” event on 9 May 2026. Through mini-lectures offering an in-depth and hands-on experience, the event helped prospective students map out their study and career plans with greater clarity. It attracted over 230 secondary school students, parents and members of the public from Macao and neighbouring regions.

Taking place at the Taipa Campus, the event featured a campus life sharing session, interactive programme experiences, and a campus tour. Faculty members led “mini-lectures” covering areas such as Management and Data Science, Cultural and Heritage Management, Marketing and Brand Management, Tourism Business Management, International Business and Innovative Communication, Hotel Management, Culinary Arts Management, and Tourism Event Management, helping students explore their interests and evaluate directions for further studies. During the campus sharing session, representatives from the Student Union and its affiliated clubs introduced student life, giving participants insights into personal development and soft-skill cultivation beyond the classroom. Student ambassadors guided participants on visits to university facilities including the educational kitchens and Educational Residence, allowing them to experience the learning environment firsthand and gain a clearer understanding of the career development paths in related industries.

Participating secondary school students remarked that through the hands-on experience and interactions with faculty members, they became more confident in their future programme choices and career directions, and gained a clearer understanding of industry prospects. Parents also noted that the event helped their children broaden their horizons, grasp industry trends early, and plan for further studies.

Moving forward, UTM will continue to launch more practical activities tailored to students’ needs, building a platform for study planning and career exploration. The University strives to foster close alignment between talent cultivation and Macao’s needs for appropriate economic diversification, empowering young people to seize new opportunities in evolving industries.