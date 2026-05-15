Macao and Hengqin Received Two Awards in MICE Sector, Effectively Promoting the “Multi-venue Event” MICE Model

MACAU, May 15 - At the awards gala dinner held concurrently with the “Second Asia-Pacific Corporate Annual Conference Expo (APCAC) 2026”, Macao and Hengqin received two prestigious awards: Macao was recognised as the “Best Destination for Annual Meetings” thanks to its well-developed convention and exhibition facilities, high-quality and efficient services, rich experience in event organisation, and unique urban charm. The Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin was recognised as the “Best Innovative Unit for MICE Policies” for its innovative and pragmatic MICE support policies, efficient and convenient government services, and the advantages of “Macao-Hengqin Collaboration”. The awards follow the principles of “buyer-led and professional selection” and are voted by over a hundred annual meeting organisers across diverse sectors like investment, technology, and pharmaceuticals, reflecting the continuously improving recognition towards the Macao-Hengqin MICE brand from the international MICE players.

Further Promotion of “Multi-venue Event” Model for Macao and Hengqin to Jointly Introduce High-quality Exhibitions

To deepen the co-ordinated development of the MICE industry in Macao and Hengqin, Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone have made continuous efforts in promoting the “Multi-venue Event” model, proactively attracting high-quality MICE projects to both regions. The “Second Asia-Pacific Corporate Annual Conference Expo (APCAC) 2026” is one of such professional expos jointly held in Macao and Hengqin under the same model.

APCAC is a professional expo focusing on corporate annual meeting planning, venue supply and cultural tourism supporting services, organised by the Chinese Mainland subsidiary of TTG Asia Media, a well-known MICE magazine. This event was held in Macao for the first time in a “Multi-venue Event” model: A special exchange event was held in Macao on 13 May, followed by an exhibition in the Co-operation Zone from 14 to 15 May. The event effectively leveraged the unique advantages of complementary resources and functional synergy between the two regions.

Precise Connections with Professional Buyers to Comprehensively Showcase the Soft and Hard Strengths of Macao-Hengqin MICE Sector

Taking advantage of the opportunity presented by APCAC’s gathering of over a hundred professional MICE organisers, IPIM and the Macao Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone presented the MICE strengths of Macao and Hengqin to MICE organisers through various means, including setting up the “Macao-Hengqin Pavilion,” holding Promotion Seminars, and organising “MICE Environment Experience Tour.” They systematically introduced the MICE venue resources, convenient customs clearance policies, and comprehensive supporting services of both Macao and Hengqin, and explained the specific operational procedures and support plans for the “Multi-venue Event” model, receiving numerous inquiries and a very enthusiastic response.

One buyer of annual meetings remarked that Macao and Hengqin were geographically close and possessed complementary functions. The “Multi-venue Event” model could offer the benefits of both internationalism and convenient execution that could effectively cater to the needs of business activities. They expressed their intent to utilise this model for organising annual meetings in Macao and Hengqin in the future.

Macao’s MICE Industry Gained Repeated International Recognition owing to Its Professional Competencies

In addition to the “Best Destination for Annual Meetings” award this year, Macao also won the “Best International MICE City” award at the “5th International MICE Co-operation and Exchange Conference” in April this year. On the other hand, Hengqin’s MICE industry, characterised as rapid growth and deep integration with Macao, was awarded the “International MICE Destination Rising Star Award” last year at the 6th International Convention and Exhibition Branding Conference. On the whole, the potential of the Macao-Hengqin MICE industry is gradually being recognised by the international MICE players.

Based on the innovative “Multi-venue Event” model, Macao and Hengqin are intensifying the collaboration, pooling resources and leveraging their respective strengths, with the aim of jointly making a mark on the international convention and exhibition stage and introducing a number of high-quality convention and exhibition projects. Through this partnership, they nivel surely enhance the international brand image of Macao and Hengqin MICE sector.