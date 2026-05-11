Implement E-Invoicing, PDF & PDF/A Without Hassle: How Developers Smartly Tackle These Challenges

PDF Xpansion SDK 18

Mastering digital transformation in general, and the implementation of mandatory e-invoicing in particular, in a pragmatic, efficient, and future-proof manner

Today, there is a need for unified, consistent document and invoice processing solutions that save time and reduce complexity. Our goal is to enable such solutions with the PDF Xpansion SDK.” — Dr. Juri Stern, CEO of soft Xpansion

BOCHUM, GERMANY, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since January 1, 2025, companies in Germany must be able to process incoming e-invoices if they operate in the B2B sector. The obligation is based on EU standard EN 16931. The e-invoicing requirement for outgoing invoices will take effect in 2027 and 2028, respectively. What initially appears to many companies as additional complexity, regulatory pressure, and technical hurdles is increasingly proving to be an opportunity for modernization - provided that implementation is carried out with the right tools. The focus here is primarily on flexible solutions for software developers. These solutions should not only meet legal requirements but also integrate seamlessly into existing systems.From a Must-Do to a Neat SolutionThis is exactly where modern SDKs like the new version 18 of the PDF Xpansion SDK by soft Xpansion are a game changer. They enable developers to integrate e-invoicing features directly into their applications - and thus design robust processes for outgoing and incoming invoices. The e-invoice formats Peppol BIS Billing, Factur-X, XRechnung, ZUGFeRD, can thus be seamlessly generated, imported, converted, and validated - without the risk of media breaks or the need for manual post-processing. In addition, the SDK simplifies the implementation of e-invoicing workflows, saving time that can then be allocated to developing other features of a software application.More than just E-Invoicing: A Full Set of Tools for Digital DocumentsIn addition to e-invoicing, the PDF Xpansion SDK 18 covers a wide range of other features:• PDF in general: Creating, editing, merging, and converting PDFs - as the foundation for virtually any document-based application• PDF/A: Support of audit-proof long-term archiving by creating and validating conforming PDF/A documents• E-ordering: Digitally map structured ordering processes that are seamlessly integrated with e-invoicing workflows, thereby avoiding media breaks• PDF bulk documents: Efficiently generate large volumes of documents, such as invoices, contracts, or personalized customer communication• PDF viewer: Integrate display and interaction components to render PDF documents directly within software applicationsSystem Requirements & Distribution ChannelsThe SDK can be used on Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 or later. Supported development platforms include C++, .NET, and COM API. soft Xpansion and distribution partners such as ComponentSource and Zoschke sell the SDK through their websites.Reduce Complexity & Standardize Tools“In the past, document and invoice processing often consisted of a patchwork of different tools and, at times, temporary workarounds,” says Dr. Juri Stern, CEO of soft Xpansion. “Today, there is a need for unified, consistent solutions that save time and reduce complexity. Our goal is to enable such solutions with the PDF Xpansion SDK.”Result: Not a Drama, but ProgressDigitalization in general - and the implementation of mandatory e-invoicing in particular - are challenging tasks. However, with the right tools and a clear technical approach, they can not only be managed but also turned into real progress.Links to Additional Information

Quick Overview of PDF Xpansion SDK 18

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