Implement E-Invoicing, PDF & PDF/A Without Hassle: How Developers Smartly Tackle These Challenges
Mastering digital transformation in general, and the implementation of mandatory e-invoicing in particular, in a pragmatic, efficient, and future-proof manner
From a Must-Do to a Neat Solution
This is exactly where modern SDKs like the new version 18 of the PDF Xpansion SDK by soft Xpansion are a game changer. They enable developers to integrate e-invoicing features directly into their applications - and thus design robust processes for outgoing and incoming invoices. The e-invoice formats Peppol BIS Billing, Factur-X, XRechnung, ZUGFeRD, can thus be seamlessly generated, imported, converted, and validated - without the risk of media breaks or the need for manual post-processing. In addition, the SDK simplifies the implementation of e-invoicing workflows, saving time that can then be allocated to developing other features of a software application.
More than just E-Invoicing: A Full Set of Tools for Digital Documents
In addition to e-invoicing, the PDF Xpansion SDK 18 covers a wide range of other features:
• PDF in general: Creating, editing, merging, and converting PDFs - as the foundation for virtually any document-based application
• PDF/A: Support of audit-proof long-term archiving by creating and validating conforming PDF/A documents
• E-ordering: Digitally map structured ordering processes that are seamlessly integrated with e-invoicing workflows, thereby avoiding media breaks
• PDF bulk documents: Efficiently generate large volumes of documents, such as invoices, contracts, or personalized customer communication
• PDF viewer: Integrate display and interaction components to render PDF documents directly within software applications
System Requirements & Distribution Channels
The SDK can be used on Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 or later. Supported development platforms include C++, .NET, and COM API. soft Xpansion and distribution partners such as ComponentSource and Zoschke sell the SDK through their websites.
Reduce Complexity & Standardize Tools
“In the past, document and invoice processing often consisted of a patchwork of different tools and, at times, temporary workarounds,” says Dr. Juri Stern, CEO of soft Xpansion. “Today, there is a need for unified, consistent solutions that save time and reduce complexity. Our goal is to enable such solutions with the PDF Xpansion SDK.”
Result: Not a Drama, but Progress
Digitalization in general - and the implementation of mandatory e-invoicing in particular - are challenging tasks. However, with the right tools and a clear technical approach, they can not only be managed but also turned into real progress.
Links to Additional Information
• New Features
• Youtube Video
• Trial Version (Guide & Technical Reference, Online Price Calculator)
Frank Dueckers
soft Xpansion GmbH & Co. KG
+49 234 2984173
email us here
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Quick Overview of PDF Xpansion SDK 18
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