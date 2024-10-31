E-Invoice, E-Order & Mass Creation of PDFs: New Features released with PDF Xpansion SDK 17

PDF Xpansion SDK 17 released

GERMANY, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- soft Xpansion has released version 17 of its PDF Xpansion SDK, shortly after the official Federal Ministry of Finance letter of October 15 on mandatory e-invoicing in Germany from January 1, 2025. In addition to the functions for e-invoices, PDF and PDF/A already available in previous versions, version 17 now offers also features for electronic orders and for the mass creation of PDF documents. Functionality for e-invoice formats will also be extended. All functions help companies to digitize and optimize processes and to reduce the error risks.At a Glance: What's New in Version 17?• Functions for electronic orders (Order-X & Peppol BIS)• Features for the mass creation of PDF documents using “Perfect Print” templates• Starting at the end of 2024: Import and export of the Austrian ebInterface e-invoicing standardE-Invoice, E-Order and PDF Creation in Version 17The PDF Xpansion SDK 17 offers software developers a wide range of options for integrating the Factur-X/ZUGFeRD and XRechnung e-invoice formats into their programs and solutions. soft Xpansion has expanded the latest version to include support for electronic ordering processes and the mass creation of PDFs. Companies that digitize their documents, invoices and order processes benefit from these new functions and organize their workflows more efficiently.Electronic Orders with Order-X and Peppol BISPeppol BIS and Order-X help to shape the entire ordering process more efficiently, minimize errors and increase transparency in the supply chain. Companies achieve shorter handling times and improved traceability of orders. This functionality is integrated into software applications and solutions with the help of the PDF Xpansion SDK 17. Interested software developers can find out more about how the SDK supports this subject, as well as sources of information about Order-X and Peppol, on soft Xpanion´s e-ordering website.Mass Creation of PDF DocumentsThe bulk creation of PDF documents on the basis of templates makes it possible to produce a large number of personalized documents with less effort. These templates can be created dynamically and programmatically via the SDK API, or they can be generated with the Perfect Print template editor (an edition of the standard software family Perfect PDF 12). They can also be filled in with individual customer data to complete addressee-specific documents such as invoices or quotations.Future Enhancements and PlansFrom the end of 2024, the SDK will also support the import and export of the Austrian e-invoicing standard ebInterface. The extension makes it easier for Austrian companies to seamlessly integrate their digital processes in this field. soft Xpansion is continuously adding new functions to its SDK with the aim of further promoting digitization. Current information about implemented innovations will be published on the PDF Xpansion SDK 17 product pages.

