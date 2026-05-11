Accountability In Action (AIA) launches in the UK

Ed Pownall on AI

To be working with AIA is a huge opportunity, not only on a personal level, but also for any company wanting to get a leg up on their rivals in this fascinating area.” — Ed Pownall

LAMBOURN, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a successful year in the US, AIA is now ready to roll out its automation and AI resources which allow small to medium sized companies to concentrate on their immediate, client-facing tasks and take the burden of administrative operations from them.AIA combines practical AI workflows, automation and implementation discipline so your operations can run with less friction: https://www.accountability-in-action.com/ AIA is there for solo attorneys to medium-sized firms who want AI that’s useful without creating compliance issues and, thus, avoid unnecessary additional headcount.For larger firms, AIA can offer focused consulting engagements to pilot, standardize, or scale AI and automation initiatives.In essence, AIA aims to become the preferred partner for professional firms and technology providers, starting with law, so a single professional or lean team can compete at institutional scale.Eden Niknafs, co-founder: “The legal world is still getting its head around the pros and cons of AI in their world; we’re here to help with that journey. With 25 years working for the legal industry we felt it made sense that we initially offered our services to that field but, in reality, we can highlight the benefits of using advanced AI backed up by personal consulting to anybody.”AIA’s newly appointed Head of Operations, Ed Pownall, added: “To not see the benefits of AI in virtually all aspects of the working world is to be in denial: The Luddites of the 21st century. To be working with AIA is a huge opportunity, not only on a personal level, but also for any company wanting to get a leg up on their rivals in this fascinating area.” For more information, contact Ed Pownall at Ed@accountability-in-action.com or +44 7825 064776.Bio for Eden:Eden Niknafs is the co-founder of Accountability In Action (AIA) in the United States and a long-time operations leader for professional services firms. In 2026, she is redirecting her focus to international markets and to industries beyond legal, building on AIA’s success in the US and its launch in the UK. She released a new book, “Leveling the Playing Field: How Solo and Small Law Firms Can Leverage AI to Compete and Win”, available on Amazon.For over twenty years, Eden has influenced administrative and operational functions in small, medium, and large professional services organizations, with a particular emphasis on the legal sector. As a Certified Legal Manager and a Master of Science degree in Management, she brings practical and economical expertise to businesses that need structure without unnecessary complexity.This international chapter of AIA reflects Eden’s broader mission to blend human-centered consulting with advanced AI and automation, so that lean teams in professional services and other sectors can operate at a scale that once required far larger infrastructures.

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