Cal/OSHA hosts annual training to help employers prevent heat illness

NEWS RELEASE

Release Number: 2026-35 Date: April 24, 2026

Fresno — As summer approaches, Cal/OSHA is preparing workers and employers for the heat season through education and outreach efforts. As part of this ongoing effort, Cal/OSHA partnered with the Nisei Farmers League to host its annual heat illness prevention training in Easton, helping equip California’s agricultural workforce with the tools and knowledge needed to stay safe as temperatures rise.

Today’s training focused state requirements for preventing heat illness in both outdoor and indoor work environments as well as a review of rules to protect workers during nighttime agricultural operations. The training also included information on wildfire smoke protections and workplace violence prevention, highlighting the importance of safeguarding workers from multiple hazards.

What Cal/OSHA Agricultural Enforcement Task Force and Outreach Regional Manager Edgar Gonzalez said: “Heat illness is preventable, but it requires planning, awareness, and action. As temperatures rise, it is critical that employers take the necessary steps to protect their workforce and that employees understand the risks and know how to respond.”

California continues to lead the nation in efforts to safeguard workers from heat illness, with comprehensive requirements that apply across a wide range of industries and work environments. To support these protections, Cal/OSHA provides a robust suite of resources, including guidance materials, model programs, and statewide trainings offered in both English and Spanish.



Participants gathered at the C.P.D.E.S. Portuguese Hall in Easton for heat illness prevention training in English and Spanish

Under California’s Heat Illness Prevention Standards, employers are required to implement protective measures to guard workers from heat hazards. These requirements apply when temperatures exceed 80°F for outdoor workplaces or when they reach 82°F for indoors. For more information, see the Comparison Chart of Indoor and Outdoor Heat Illness Prevention Standards.

To support compliance with these requirements, Cal/OSHA’s Heat Illness Prevention Special Emphasis Program includes enforcement of heat regulations, as well as multilingual outreach and training for employers and workers. Additional resources on heat illness prevention are available on 99calor.org. Cal/OSHA also offers an online Heat Illness Prevention tool for employers.

About the Agricultural Enforcement Task Force

Cal/OSHA’s Agricultural Enforcement Task Force protects workers in California’s agricultural industry through targeted inspections, outreach, and education. The task force is designed to reach vulnerable workers in key agricultural regions throughout the state and includes collaboration with community and industry groups. These efforts help to ensure safety and employer compliance with safety requirements, including heat illness prevention.

About Cal/OSHA

Cal/OSHA helps protect workers from health and safety hazards on the job in almost every workplace in California.

In California, all workers are protected by workplace safety and health regulations, regardless of immigration status. Workers with questions about workplace safety and health can call 833-579-0927 to speak with a live bilingual Cal/OSHA representative between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Complaints about workplace safety and health hazards can be filed confidentially with Cal/OSHA district offices.

Employers who have questions or need assistance with workplace health and safety programs can contact Cal/OSHA’s Consultation Services Branch at 800-963-9424.

Cal/OSHA is a division of the Department of Industrial Relations.

Media Contact: Communications@dir.ca.gov, (510) 286-1161