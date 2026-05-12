Clodesk Announces Dual-Wing Transforming Desk for Multiple Workspaces

Dual-Wing Transforming Desk for Multiple Workspaces

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clodesk today announced the upcoming launch of Clodesk: Dual-Wing Transforming Desk for Multiple Workspaces, a dual-wing transforming desk designed for home offices, multi-screen work, content creation, DIY projects, and small-space setups. Through its expandable structure, smart control, hidden storage, and modular workspace design, Clodesk aims to redefine how modern work desks are used. Clodesk is preparing to launch on Kickstarter , where early supporters will be able to access exclusive discounts and special launch benefits.Clodesk features a unique dual-wing expansion design. When closed, it functions as a clean and organized work desk. When expanded, the two side wings unlock additional workspace and integrate hidden storage, a tool wall, lighting, and power areas, helping users quickly switch from everyday work mode to a complete workstation setup.For smart control, Clodesk supports gesture-based wing operation. With a simple hand gesture, users can open or close the dual-wing sections, making workspace transformation more natural while turning a traditional desk into a more interactive smart workstation.Built for modern multi-scenario needs, Clodesk is suitable for home offices, multi-device work, content creation, video production, livestreaming, DIY projects, and small-space layouts. Whether users are working with computers, monitors, camera gear, tools, accessories, or everyday office supplies, Clodesk helps keep the desktop more organized and efficient.Clodesk is also equipped with a smart lift system, allowing users to switch between sitting and standing positions and adjust the desk height based on different usage habits. The front edge features a sloped wrist-care design, providing a more natural support angle for the wrists and forearms during long hours of typing, editing, drawing, or multi-device operation, while reducing the pressure often caused by traditional straight desk edges.Combined with multi-mode lighting, an integrated power area, and a hidden wireless charging module, Clodesk further improves comfort and efficiency for long work sessions, creative projects, and multi-device use.Safety is also an important part of Clodesk’s design. The desk includes anti-pinch protection, allowing the lift system to trigger a safety response when an obstruction is detected during operation, improving safety and reliability in everyday use. To see Clodesk in action across different workspace scenarios, watch the official demo video The Clodesk team said, “We want to redefine what a desk can be. Clodesk is not just a surface for computers and accessories. It is a smart workstation platform that can expand, organize, transform, and adapt to different user needs.”Clodesk will soon launch on Kickstarter, offering early adopters special discounts and exclusive launch benefits. Learn more here

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