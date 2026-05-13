COAF Hosts First-Ever TEDx Event in Lori, Bringing Global Ideas to Debed

The first TEDxDebet and the first TEDx event in the Lori region of Armenia, hosted at the COAF SMART Center. The first TEDxDebet and the first TEDx event in the Lori region of Armenia, hosted at the COAF SMART Center. The first TEDxDebet and the first TEDx event in the Lori region of Armenia, hosted at the COAF SMART Center.

The first TEDx event took place in Armenia’s Lori region, hosted by the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) at the COAF SMART Center in the village of Debed.

Creating platforms to share ideas is essential, especially in rural areas. It connects local voices to a broader global conversation and reinforces the kind of environment we’ve been building in Lori.” — Liana Ghaltaghchyan, Executive Director at COAF

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time, a TEDx event took place in Armenia’s Lori region, bringing together voices from across disciplines in the village of Debed. Hosted by the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) at the COAF SMART Center, TEDxDebet marks an important occasion for the growing visibility of rural Armenia as a space for innovation, dialogue, and global exchange.Through its theme “Big ideas in the silence of nature,” TEDxDebet reflects a shared belief: that national and global dialogue is richer when it engages rural communities, and keeps nature at the center of discourse.For COAF, which has invested over $20M in Debed and across Lori since 2015, the event aligns closely with its vision of a future where rural communities exist on the frontlines of innovation.“Creating platforms for ideas to be shared is essential, especially in rural contexts,” said Liana Ghaltaghchyan, Executive Director at COAF. “It connects local voices to a broader global conversation and reinforces the kind of environment we’ve been building in Lori—one where ideas can take root and grow.”The event was organized by a local entrepreneur based in Debed, whose experience living and working in the community helped shape the vision for TEDxDebet.The program brings together speakers whose ideas challenge how we think about place, community, and possibility. From an AI researcher’s reflection on choosing a “small city, big life,” to an art historian’s reimagining of the Araks River as a bridge rather than a border, the talks explore how geography can shape—not limit—human potential. Other speakers draw on fields such as architecture, healthcare, and community development to examine how local action can drive broader transformation.Since 2003, COAF has focused on growing the underlying infrastructure to support a thriving rural future with a comprehensive strategy that enhances education, healthcare, economic development, and psychosocial services.As Debed welcomes its first TEDx audience, the event stands as a reminder that the global conversation is richer when it includes rural Armenia.

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