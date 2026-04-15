COAF Launches $270,000 Appeal To Expand Healthcare Across Armavir Region, Armenia

COAF's Spring Appeal to Expand Dental Healthcare in Armavir, Armenia COAF's expanded dental and family primary care program will reach more communities and upskill medical professionals. COAF's appeal for expanded health program in Armenia will bring quality care to 25 clinics, all kindergartens, and nearly all children in Armavir.

COAF launches $270,000 spring appeal to expand preventive dental care and stronger primary care to rural communities across the Armavir Region, Armenia.

This Spring, we are ready to scale what works—reaching more children, families, and clinics than ever before. Every contribution is an investment in a healthier, stronger Armenia.” — Liana Ghaltaghchyan, Executive Director, COAF

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) announced its Spring 2026 Appeal to raise $270,000 in support of a major expansion of healthcare programs across Armenia’s Armavir region. The initiative will extend preventive dental care to every kindergarten, strengthen primary care at more than 25 clinics, and create pathways for early-career health professionals—reaching tens of thousands of residents.COAF began its work in Armavir’s village of Karakert in 2003 during a period of economic collapse. Over two decades and more than 120,000 beneficiaries later, the organization now operates across multiple regions, delivering education, healthcare, psycho-social services, and economic development. This Spring marks a pivotal step: scaling proven healthcare models across Armavir.An Investment Guided by ExperienceSince 2003, COAF has tested and refined health interventions across rural Armenia, building an evidence-based model now ready for regional expansion.Strengthening Primary Care Through Proven ModelsIn the town of Dsegh, located in the Lori region, COAF led a government pilot program to improve primary care, focusing on cardiovascular disease—the leading cause of preventable death in Armenia. The initiative demonstrated that with the right training, practical support, and resources, local teams can deliver care that engages patients, measures and improves outcomes, and enhances overall quality of life for families and communities.The program also introduced Armenia’s first ever integrated care model, linking doctors with social workers and psychologists to address the broader determinants of health.Advancing Preventive Dental Care at ScaleCOAF’s work has also underscored the need for preventive dental care. In response, COAF implemented both prevention and treatment strategies, including oral health education. After four years, cavities declined by more than 30% with the villages where COAF was operating—a result that now informs a broader expansion focused on early intervention through kindergarten-based access and education.Three Programs, One MissionThis Spring, COAF will expand its healthcare initiatives across Armavir through three activities:Dental Care Expansion: Preventive dental visits, including fluoridation, will reach every kindergarten in Armavir, alongside education for children, parents, and caregivers.Strengthening Primary Care: COAF will support more than 25 clinics—covering most of the region—enhancing early childhood and chronic disease care while developing necessary toolkits for providers that can be used at COAF, and throughout Armenia..Early-Career Healthcare Professional Training: COAF will expand training for early career health professionals, offering them hands-on experience alongside COAF experts.“For more than twenty years, COAF has built a healthcare model grounded in both community trust and best practices, adapted to Armenia’s needs,” said Dr. Lorky Libaridian, COAF Health Team Lead.“This Spring, we are ready to scale what works—reaching more children, families, and clinics than ever before,” added Executive Director Liana Ghaltaghchyan. “Every contribution is an investment in a healthier, stronger Armenia.”

Stronger Health, Stronger Armenia | Support Family Health in Armavir, Armenia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.