COAF Launches $270,000 Appeal To Expand Healthcare Across Armavir Region, Armenia
COAF's expanded dental and family primary care program will reach more communities and upskill medical professionals.
COAF launches $270,000 spring appeal to expand preventive dental care and stronger primary care to rural communities across the Armavir Region, Armenia.
COAF began its work in Armavir’s village of Karakert in 2003 during a period of economic collapse. Over two decades and more than 120,000 beneficiaries later, the organization now operates across multiple regions, delivering education, healthcare, psycho-social services, and economic development. This Spring marks a pivotal step: scaling proven healthcare models across Armavir.
An Investment Guided by Experience
Since 2003, COAF has tested and refined health interventions across rural Armenia, building an evidence-based model now ready for regional expansion.
Strengthening Primary Care Through Proven Models
In the town of Dsegh, located in the Lori region, COAF led a government pilot program to improve primary care, focusing on cardiovascular disease—the leading cause of preventable death in Armenia. The initiative demonstrated that with the right training, practical support, and resources, local teams can deliver care that engages patients, measures and improves outcomes, and enhances overall quality of life for families and communities.
The program also introduced Armenia’s first ever integrated care model, linking doctors with social workers and psychologists to address the broader determinants of health.
Advancing Preventive Dental Care at Scale
COAF’s work has also underscored the need for preventive dental care. In response, COAF implemented both prevention and treatment strategies, including oral health education. After four years, cavities declined by more than 30% with the villages where COAF was operating—a result that now informs a broader expansion focused on early intervention through kindergarten-based access and education.
Three Programs, One Mission
This Spring, COAF will expand its healthcare initiatives across Armavir through three activities:
Dental Care Expansion: Preventive dental visits, including fluoridation, will reach every kindergarten in Armavir, alongside education for children, parents, and caregivers.
Strengthening Primary Care: COAF will support more than 25 clinics—covering most of the region—enhancing early childhood and chronic disease care while developing necessary toolkits for providers that can be used at COAF, and throughout Armenia..
Early-Career Healthcare Professional Training: COAF will expand training for early career health professionals, offering them hands-on experience alongside COAF experts.
“For more than twenty years, COAF has built a healthcare model grounded in both community trust and best practices, adapted to Armenia’s needs,” said Dr. Lorky Libaridian, COAF Health Team Lead.
“This Spring, we are ready to scale what works—reaching more children, families, and clinics than ever before,” added Executive Director Liana Ghaltaghchyan. “Every contribution is an investment in a healthier, stronger Armenia.”
Mark Gargarian
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Children of Armenia Fund (COAF)
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Stronger Health, Stronger Armenia | Support Family Health in Armavir, Armenia
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