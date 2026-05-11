Party Hire Group announces new marquee partnership

marquee hire Sydney and Melbourne Clear marquee hire Sydney and melbourne fete stall hire Sydney

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Party Hire Group is a leading event company supplying marquees, furniture, audio and lighting, staging, styling and food and beverage equipment to the weddings, corporate, private and government sector.Party Hire Group is honoured to announce a new partnership with company Liri tents for the ongoing supply of its structured marquees and market stalls products. The new partnership is designed to take advantage of both companies long standing experience in the temporary structure industry. After trialling of the company’s range over the past few years at a select number of events across Sydney and Melbourne, the deal was announced this week.Structured products manager at Party Hire Group Mark Sanders had this to say: "Liri has been an amazing supplier to work with. There are a few good marquee manufacturers across the globe and we have used most of them over our 25 years of operation. However, Liri has been able to offer something that no other provider could, which was a complete willingness to sit down with us and custom design products to suit our client’s needs. Whilst other marquee providers had offered minor adjustments, only Liri was able to completely customise designs, sizes and finishes and allow our team to work closely with their designers and engineers to produce marquees which are exactly what our business and clients require".Where the company would see the most benefit, Mark mentioned " They are a fast and adaptable manufacturer, set up with the capability to custom build and manufacture quickly. We provide marquee hire for many large events in Sydney and Melbourne, whether it be marquees for weddings, festivals, sporting events, council functions, corporate activations and brand tents. Clients with big budgets, especially high value brands, often have custom designs. In this case, they give us plenty of notice, allowing the manufacturer to custom make it, including marquee skins that have custom printed branding.On top of efficiency, Mark talked about the cost savings that would form part of the deal " the pricing for such a high quality product was far cheaper than what any other supplier quoted during the tender process. Take their clear marquees, they were 40% cheaper than the next supplier.The reduced purchase costs will see clients reap the benefits of cheaper marquee prices as input costs will be considerably down.Aside from the structured marquees, Mark was excited about new designs forming the market stalls, or also commonly referred to by some clients as fete stalls “ The new design replaces a common structure that all hire companies have used over the past 20-30 years. Our newly designed fete stalls bring in some innovative features that we have implemented as a result of on the job experience and customer feedback. Implementation of a cable tray system to manage power coming into the stalls and in built LED lighting are going to revolutionise the traditional fete stall ”.About Party Hire GroupParty Hire Group is a leading marquee rental company, operating in Sydney and Melbourne. Known for their ability to custom build marquees at any size and design, they are trusted by many large companies, government departments, sporting clubs, brands, councils, private clients and wedding planners to supply framed marquees and fete stalls for events.Learn more about Party Hire Group’s services offered by visiting their website here: https://www.partyhiregroup.com.au

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