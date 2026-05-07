Chair Hire Co Announces Major Technology Upgrade with New Barcode Tracking System

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SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chair Hire Co is Sydney’s largest dedicated chair hire company, servicing the events industry across weddings, corporate events, private parties, festivals and more.Chair Hire Co is proud to announce the rollout of a new barcode-based inventory and tracking system designed to improve equipment management, streamline warehouse operations, and deliver even greater reliability for customers.The new technology upgrade introduces barcode scanning across the company’s hire inventory, allowing staff to quickly and accurately pick, pack, and track equipment throughout the hire process. The system will significantly improve stock visibility and reduce handling errors while increasing operational efficiency, covering all major products including chairs, tables, marquees and more.By implementing barcode technology, Chair Hire Co can now monitor equipment movements in real time, ensuring better tracking of items both within the warehouse and during transport and event delivery operations across Sydney. The system also provides more detailed reporting and inventory data, helping the business better manage stock levels, maintenance schedules, and equipment availability during peak event periods.The upgrade forms part of Chair Hire Co’s broader commitment to innovation and continuous improvement as the company continues to grow and support a diverse range of events across Australia. From corporate conferences and exhibitions to weddings, birthday parties, festivals, and large scale public events, the business handles thousands of individual hire items each week. The new system has been designed to support this growth while maintaining high standards of accuracy and customer service.“This investment represents an important step forward for our business,” said Tara Hoyek, managing director at Chair Hire Co. “The new barcode system allows us to improve accuracy and provide our clients with an even higher level of service and accountability. Previously there would be a lot of errors. Take a marquee , this could have over 200 components alone, from bolts, to bracing arms, weight plates, metal posts and more. It’s very easy to miss one or two items and then the onsite delivery team are caught out”.Where the company would see the most benefit, Tara had this to say “Some weeks we could move 10,000 plus chairs. Take a typical Saturday, we could be providing wedding chair hire at 15-20 venues. All have different quantities and styles. We also have our outdoor weddings at the same time, so its difficult keeping track of where all the chairs are”. The barcode system, whilst time consuming to code each item up, will save time in the long run”The upgraded system is expected to deliver several key benefits, including:• Faster and more accurate order picking, particularly in the chair hire department• Improved equipment tracking and inventory control• Reduced processing and handling errors• Better visibility of stock availability• Enhanced operational efficiency across warehouse and logistics teams• Improved reporting and asset management capabilities• Faster turnaround times for deliveries and returnsChair Hire Co continues to invest in technology and operational improvements to support growing customer demand and maintain its reputation for reliable event hire services in Sydney. The company believes the new barcode tracking platform will create a stronger operational foundation for future expansion while delivering measurable improvements in service quality and consistency.The barcode system is now being implemented across all major inventory categories and warehouse operations, and the system will also be rolled out into sister chair hire company in Annandale About Chair Hire CoChair Hire Co is an expert in furniture hire in Sydney. Having been in the industry for over 20 years they have curated a range ideal for wedding hire, conferences, cocktail parties, festivals, birthdays and more.Learn more about Chair Hire Co services offered in Sydney by visiting their website here: https://www.chairhireco.com.au

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