PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, visited Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2026, to assess operational capabilities and reinforce the installation’s role in sustaining combat power across the Indo-Pacific.

During the visit, Schneider engaged with Airmen across multiple mission areas, including intelligence, maintenance, logistics, air mobility, fighter operations and combat search and rescue, gaining insight into how the 18th Wing integrates capabilities to support joint and allied operations.

As part of the immersion tour,Schneider flew aboard an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, and observed the capabilities and coordination required to execute CSAR operations.

“Search and rescue is fundamental to how we sustain combat power, and visits like this offer a firsthand look at the professionalism and readiness of the force,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, 18th Wing commander. “It provides insight into how we execute the mission and reinforces confidence in Kadena’s ability to respond when called upon across the Indo-Pacific.”

Schneider received mission briefings, observed operations across the installation, and reviewed infrastructure initiatives aimed at enhancing readiness and long-term mission sustainment. He also met with Airmen and leaders from across the wing and discussed readiness, mission challenges, morale and quality-of-life considerations.

“The dedication and passion I saw from the Airmen here is exactly why Kadena represents the standard for how we generate and sustain combat power in the Indo-Pacific,” said Schneider. “Their ability to integrate operations, maintenance, logistics and support functions ensures we remain ready to deter aggression and project power across the region.”

As a forward-operating hub and the U.S. Air Force’s largest combat wing, Kadena’s strategic location and integrated capabilities enable the 18th Wing to deliver rapid, credible combat power alongside allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific. Visits like this ensure senior leaders remain connected to the Airmen and capabilities that translate strategy into operational execution.