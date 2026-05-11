KubeDB by AppsCode Achieves Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification

Kubernetes-native Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Anywhere with Any Storage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KubeDB by AppsCode today announced that KubeDB has achieved Red Hat OpenShift certification and is now listed on the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog as a Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operator .

This certification provides customers with confidence that KubeDB has been validated to deploy and operate consistently on Red Hat OpenShift, enabling organizations to run production-grade, containerized DBaaS across on-premises, managed, and hybrid cloud Red Hat OpenShift environments.

As a Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operator, KubeDB by AppsCode allows platform teams to deploy Kubernetes-native databases using a standardized, repeatable installation method while aligning with Red Hat’s enterprise requirements for compatibility, security, and operational reliability.

Operators in the OpenShift ecosystem provide a simplified path for software partners to deliver tested applications on the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes. Customers and partners using Operators certified for Red Hat OpenShift can have greater confidence that these applications will help increase operational efficiency of application management when using them across a public, private or hybrid cloud architecture.

The Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification designation is awarded to Red Hat partners following verification by Red Hat. Each provider must meet testing and certification requirements to demonstrate that they can deliver a scalable, supported and consistent solution designed for enterprise cloud deployments. The global program provides customers, ISVs and partners with the confidence that Red Hat product experts have validated a solution so that they can achieve portability and operational efficiency across hybrid and multi cloud environments.

Enterprise-Ready Database Operations for Red Hat OpenShift

KubeDB is a Kubernetes-native database DBaaS platform designed to run directly on Red Hat OpenShift. It enables platform teams to deploy, operate, and govern production databases using Kubernetes APIs and declarative automation. It’s designed and validated for enterprise, regulated, and air-gapped Red Hat OpenShift environments, offering consistent database operations at scale.

Key capabilities include:

- Kubernetes-native database lifecycle management with clustering and high availability with automated failover

- Centralized operations dashboard for visibility and control across clusters and tenants

- Database-aware, application-consistent backup and recovery integrated directly into database workflows

- GitOps-ready, declarative automation for scaling, upgrades, and maintenance

- Enterprise security and governance aligned with Red Hat OpenShift RBAC and policies

Tamal Saha, Founder & CEO, AppsCode, said:

“Achieving Red Hat OpenShift Operator certification is an important milestone for KubeDB and our customers. It validates that KubeDB meets Red Hat’s standards for enterprise readiness while giving platform teams a trusted, Kubernetes-native way to operate DBaaS on Red Hat OpenShift.

With KubeDB, customers can move beyond cloud-specific DBaaS offerings and manage any database as part of their Red Hat OpenShift platform anywhere with any storage.”

Red Hat Partner Ecosystem Validation

KubeDB by AppsCode participated in the Red Hat certification process as part of Red Hat’s global partner program. Solutions listed in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog have been validated to reduce interoperability risks and provide customers with greater confidence when deploying partner software on Red Hat OpenShift.

Certified solutions benefit from collaborative support between Red Hat and its partners and help customers standardize deployments across public, private, and hybrid cloud architectures.

Additional Resources

- Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog listing: https://catalog.redhat.com/en/software/container-stacks/detail/6867c6a358efc229b095b8ee

- Explore the KubeDB and Red Hat OpenShift joint solution brief: https://kubedb.com/solution-briefs/redhat-openshift/

- Learn more about KubeDB and Red Hat OpenShift partnership: https://kubedb.com/partner/redhat-openshift/

- Give KubeDB a try to see how DBaaS can run anywhere: https://kubedb.com/docs/latest/setup/

- KubeDB website: https://kubedb.com

- KubeDB documentation: https://kubedb.com/docs/

About KubeDB by AppsCode

KubeDB by AppsCode is a Kubernetes-native DBaaS platform that enables organizations to deploy, manage, and protect production databases on Kubernetes. By combining declarative automation, centralized operational visibility, and database-aware data protection, KubeDB helps platform teams deliver databases as a reliable service across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

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