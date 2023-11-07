AppsCode launches public beta of the Kubernetes Native Data Cloud

Introducing Kubernetes Native Data Cloud from AppsCode - a single pane of glass for all databases deployed on Kubernetes with KubeDB.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today AppsCode launched the public beta of their Kubernetes Native Data Cloud - a single pane of glass for all databases deployed on Kubernetes with KubeDB. Using AppsCode’s innovative cloud solution, developers can perform any DBA tasks in a few clicks. No more YAML engineering and more app developing!

KubeDB by AppsCode is a production-grade cloud-native database management solution for Kubernetes. KubeDB simplifies and automates routine database tasks such as provisioning, patching, backup, recovery, failure detection, and repair for various popular databases on private and public clouds.

Kubernetes has emerged as the de-facto way to deploy modern containerized apps on cloud or on-premises. Despite all that growth on the application layer, it remains challenging to run a database in a distributed environment like Kubernetes. However, many developers want to treat data infrastructure the same as application stacks. Operators want to use the same tools for databases and applications and get the same benefits as the application layer in the data layer: rapid spin-up and repeatability across environments. This is where KubeDB by AppsCode comes as a solution. With KubeDB, users can

- Manage Multiple Databases with ease.

- Improve developer productivity without breaking the bank.

- Run an in-house DBaaS on Any Cloud, on-prem, developer machines, or CI/CD.

- Scale databases as needed to reduce infrastructure cost.

- Say Goodbye to Headaches with AppsCode’s hands-on Engineering Support.

- Shift Left the App and DB in One Swift Deployment.

- Unleash the Power of Databases per Microservices

KubeDB provides the user with many familiar database engines to choose from, including PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, Elasticsearch, Opensearch, Redis, Kafka and Memcached. And the list is growing. KubeDB’s native integration with Kubernetes makes it a unique solution compared to competitive solutions from cloud providers and database vendors.

KubeDB has been under development since 2017 and is powering critical infrastructure for many enterprises in Telecom, Healthcare, Gaming, EPR, and Financial industries.