California Clinic Introduces Ayon by Apyx as Next-Generation Liposculpting Platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic Rejuvenation Medical has announced the introduction of Ayon by Apyx, a next-generation liposculpting platform designed to combine multiple body contouring technologies into a single integrated system. The Woodland Hills-based practice is among the first in California to adopt the technology, positioning the clinic at the forefront of advanced aesthetic procedures in 2026.

Ayon by Apyx brings together four widely utilized technologies in cosmetic body contouring, including ultrasound-assisted liposuction, HD liposuction, Renuvion J-Plasma skin tightening, and pure fat harvesting for transfer procedures. The platform is designed to support patients seeking more comprehensive body sculpting treatments, particularly those requiring revision liposuction or treatment for complex lipedema-related concerns.

The device utilizes ultrasound-assisted liposuction technology to help liquefy fat and break down scar tissue, enabling smoother contouring and potentially improving tissue pliability during treatment. According to Plastic Rejuvenation Medical, the technology may also assist surgeons in addressing difficult revision cases where scar tissue and uneven contours present additional challenges.

The HD liposuction component is intended to enhance precision during body sculpting procedures, allowing for more detailed contouring and natural-looking definition. By combining advanced fat removal with improved control, the system is designed to minimize trauma while delivering more refined aesthetic outcomes.

One of the standout features of Ayon by Apyx is its integration of Renuvion J-Plasma technology, which is increasingly recognized for advanced skin tightening applications. The technology works beneath the skin’s surface to support tissue contraction and firmness, helping patients achieve smoother and tighter results following fat removal procedures.

In addition, the system supports pure fat harvesting for fat transfer procedures, allowing surgeons to collect viable fat for use in rejuvenation and augmentation treatments. This capability can be utilized in procedures designed to restore natural volume and improve body proportions using the patient’s own tissue.

Plastic Rejuvenation Medical says the multifunctional design of the platform allows physicians to perform several advanced procedures within a single treatment session, potentially reducing overall treatment times while streamlining patient care.

“Ayon by Apyx represents a significant advancement in body contouring technology,” said Eddie Santiago of Plastic Rejuvenation Medical. “By integrating multiple proven technologies into one platform, we are able to offer patients enhanced customization, improved efficiency, and expanded treatment possibilities for both standard and complex cases.”

The clinic reports growing interest from patients seeking more advanced solutions for stubborn fat deposits, loose skin, and revision procedures that require a higher level of precision and tissue management. The introduction of Ayon by Apyx reflects broader trends within the aesthetic medicine industry toward combination technologies that address multiple cosmetic concerns simultaneously.

Plastic Rejuvenation Medical’s Woodland Hills office now offers consultations for patients interested in learning more about the new treatment platform and determining whether the technology may be appropriate for their body contouring goals.

About Plastic Rejuvenation Medical

Plastic Rejuvenation Medical is a California-based aesthetic practice focused on advanced cosmetic and body contouring procedures. The practice is committed to delivering patient-centered care through innovative technologies, personalized treatment plans, and a focus on safety and aesthetic outcomes.

Website: Plastic Rejuvenation Medical

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