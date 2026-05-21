Espretto Secures U.S. Partnerships Across Hawaii, Florida and New York as It Advances Silicon Valley Expansion

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evonova Group Inc., through its flagship brand Espretto, the robotic barista company developing next-generation automated coffee and smart automation solutions, has secured a key strategic partnership in Hawaii along with a commercial partnership with a New York-based real estate group, marking a significant milestone in the company's international expansion strategy.

The agreements move Espretto from U.S. market interest into commercial deployment, pairing a premium retail showcase with a scalable robotic café drive-through model while Silicon Valley is being advanced as the company's next strategic U.S. location.

The Hawaii partnership will bring an Espretto robot barista to a world-class shopping location near Waikiki Beach. The system allows customers to upload a photo from their phone and have it printed directly onto their drink as latte art, placing Espretto in a high visibility retail and tourism environment in one of the United States' most recognizable visitor destinations.

Espretto has also secured a commercial partnership with a New York real estate company developing its own robotic café drive-through concept in Orlando, Florida. Espretto will support the partner's vision as the robotic coffee hardware and automation technology provider, supplying custom robotic café kiosks aligned with the partner's design and development plans.

One unit is planned to operate in Buffalo, New York, while the partner's drive-through model will integrate two robotic café kiosks. Espretto is also designing and supplying a digital human drive-through order screen and voice communication system for the concept, built using advanced AI, real-time 3D rendering, and voice synthesis technology. The collaboration supports the Orlando pilot and creates a potential pathway for the partner to scale the concept across the United States.

"These partnerships mark a major step in Espretto's U.S. expansion, moving us from market interest into commercial deployment. Hawaii gives us a premium destination showcase, while our New York real estate partnership creates a scalable path for our robotic barista hardware and digital human ordering technology within a next-generation robotic café drive-through format. With Silicon Valley now being advanced, we are focused on execution, partner success, and proving the strength of our platform in the U.S. market," said David Rahman, Founder of Espretto.

Together, the partnerships demonstrate Espretto's ability to serve multiple U.S. deployment models, from premium retail locations to partner-led robotic café drive-through formats. In parallel, Espretto is advancing an additional operator location in Silicon Valley, California, which would extend the company's U.S. footprint to the West Coast and place the brand in a market closely associated with technology, automation, and innovation. For more information, visit https://espretto.com/.

About Espretto

Espretto develops robotic barista and automation solutions for high-footfall commercial environments, combining automation, premium coffee service, digital human ordering technology, and flexible kiosk formats. The company works with operators, real estate partners, and destination venues to deploy next-generation coffee experiences across retail, hospitality, travel, and other commercial locations.



https://espretto.com/





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