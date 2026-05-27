Come for a Floral Celebration at 2026 Beijing Intl Flower Show

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 Beijing International Flower Show is being held from April 28 toMay 30 in Beijing's Fengtai District. The exhibition brings together over 100categories and more than 1,000 varieties of flowers from over 30 countriesand regions worldwide, allowing citizens to enjoy global horticulturalhighlights without traveling far.



The main venue of this year's flower show will feature a 25,000-square-meter core exhibition area and a 100,000-square-meter outdoor exhibition area, with over 60 beautifully designed small, boutique gardens.

Inside the 2,400-square-meter indoor exhibition hall, new and premium flower varieties, tropical plants, and creative potted-plant arrangements will dazzle visitors.

At a street corner, you might participate in the "Book Planting Project" in which fresh flowers and books are creatively combined. Or you may glance up and spot the event's cartoon mascot "Huatuantuan" . Also remarkable is the iconic Lize SOHO inside a beer mug installation, blending landmark scenery into creative settings.

The event also features a series of professional sub-events, including the International Dialogue on Garden Cities, the Dialogue on the Development of the North Temperate Flower Industry, and the "Lize Cup" Garden Building Competition, with top experts from China and abroad serving as judges. Other concurrent sub-events include the launches of new cultivars and the gardener sharing sessions. These sub-events showcase the latest innovations in the floral industry, making this a premier platform for industrial exchanges.



This event introduces dreamy gardens right into the heart of the Lize Financial Business District, seamlessly blending floral art with urban life. Light installations merge with blooms to create a new experience of nighttime tour, shopping and entertainment, allowing visitors to enjoy floral scenery while commuting, shopping and relaxing after work.

The event has partnered with 152 businesses to offer ticket stub discounts, spanning dining, retail, hotels, and scenic attractions, plus live music performances and social events.

Multiple leisure garden spaces have also been created where visitors can relax, rest, and enjoy pleasant conversations. At the market in the core area, you can sample a variety of delicacies and appreciate creative handmade goods.



The flower show will run through May 30. Flowers don't wait — don't miss out!

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