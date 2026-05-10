Alaska Mining Day 2026

WHEREAS, Alaska’s expansive landscapes are known to contain tremendous deposits of gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, coal, gravel, rare earth minerals, and other critical and strategic minerals that are an essential component of our Nation’s economy and security; and

WHEREAS, the development of these minerals and other natural resources laid the groundwork for the establishment of our State, and mining is preserved as a fundamental tenet of the Alaska Constitution as written, enacted, and embraced by the people; and

WHEREAS, Alaska is home to large-producing mines that generate billions of dollars in annual gross mineral production and provide full-time, high wage employment to thousands of Alaskans, often in rural regions of the State; and

WHEREAS, Alaska is home to advanced exploration projects that hold the promise of even more economic growth, including yet-to-be developed mineral resources widely acknowledged to be among the richest in the world, as reflected in the Fraser Institute’s 2024 ranking of Alaska as the third[LW2.1] most attractive jurisdiction for global mineral investment[MH3.1]; and

WHEREAS, mining provides significant benefits to the State, including high-wage, family-supporting jobs, injection of new capital investment into the economy, and payment of taxes and fees to support public services at the local and State levels; and

WHEREAS, as the United States commemorates 250 years of independence, Alaska’s mining history and world class endowment of critical and strategic minerals continue to play a vital role in supporting our Nation’s economic strength, energy security and defense industrial base; and

WHEREAS, on May 10, we recognize the individuals who played an important role in developing and settling our State and who continue to contribute to the economy of Alaska.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim May 10, 2026 as:

Alaska Mining Day

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to recognize the importance of mining in the founding and early development of Alaska’s history, and to appreciate the efforts of all Alaskans involved in the mining industry today.

Dated: May 10, 2026