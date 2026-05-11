Update St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI
Updates are in red
VSP NEWS RELEASE-INCIDENT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4004921
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
Station: St. Johnsbury
Contact#: (802)-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/08/2026 @ 2157 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lunenburg, VT
VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs
ACCUSED: Shilo Walter
AGE: 48
CITY, OF RESIDENCE: Dalton, NH
DATE/TIME: 05/08/2026 @ 2157 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lunenburg, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Robert Breen
AGE: 69
CITY, OF RESIDENCE: Jefferson, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a crash in the town of Lunenburg. Upon investigation, it was determined Shilo Walter (48) of Dalton, NH, was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. Walter was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Walter was later issued a citation to appear in Essex County Superior Court – Criminal Division, on 7/14/2026 at 0830 hours. On 05/10/2026 Troopers made contact with, Robert Breen, who was the operator of the second vehicle involved in the crash. Investigation revealed Breen had left the scene of the crash on 05/08/2026 prior to Troopers arriving. He was issued a citation to appear in Essex County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 07/14/2026 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/14/2026 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Essex County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.