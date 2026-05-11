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Update St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI

Updates are in red

 

VSP NEWS RELEASE-INCIDENT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26A4004921

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

Station: St. Johnsbury

Contact#: (802)-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/08/2026 @ 2157 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lunenburg, VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Shilo Walter

AGE: 48

CITY, OF RESIDENCE: Dalton, NH

 

DATE/TIME: 05/08/2026 @ 2157 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lunenburg, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Robert Breen

AGE: 69

CITY, OF RESIDENCE: Jefferson, NH

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a crash in the town of Lunenburg. Upon investigation, it was determined Shilo Walter (48) of Dalton, NH, was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. Walter was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Walter was later issued a citation to appear in Essex County Superior Court – Criminal Division, on 7/14/2026 at 0830 hours.  On 05/10/2026 Troopers made contact with, Robert Breen, who was the operator of the second vehicle involved in the crash. Investigation revealed Breen had left the scene of the crash on 05/08/2026 prior to Troopers arriving.  He was issued a citation to appear in Essex County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 07/14/2026 at 0830 hours. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/14/2026 at 8:30 AM           

COURT: Essex County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

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Update St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI

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