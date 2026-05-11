Re: Derby Barracks/Missing Person Attention Orleans/Rutland/Addison Counties

From: Lynch, Daniel via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Friday, May 8, 2026 22:30

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: Derby Barracks/Missing Person Attention Orleans/Rutland/Addison Counties

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE: MISSING PERSON

CASE#: 26A5002443

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/8/26 at 1139 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Unknown, possibly Orleans, Rutland or Addison Counties, VT

MISSING PERSON: Stefani Cruz

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sanford, NC

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/8/26 the State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a missing person. Family members of Stefani Cruz called the Vermont State Police to report Cruz was due to travel back to NC on 5/6 but did not board her flight, and has not been heard from since. Initial investigation suggests concerns for Cruz’s welfare, and that she may be located in the Orleans (Irasburg), Rutland, or Addison County areas.

Cruz is described as 5’3” tall, 113 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is requested to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881, attn. case 26A5002443, or leave an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.