XMPro Named as Sample Provider for Expert AI Agents in the Gartner® Emerging Tech: Expert AI Agents Reinvent Software

XMPro Named as a Sample Provider for Expert AI Agents in the Gartner® Emerging Tech: Expert AI Agents Reinvent Software and AI Automation

Agentic Operations Platform is purpose-built for the deeply specialized, multiagent execution required for autonomous industrial operations

We believe expert agents are not single-model systems with a domain skin, they are governed multiagent systems built on domain knowledge, real operational data, and embedded compliance.” — XMPro CEO - Pieter Van Schalkwyk

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro , the agentic operations platform for asset-intensive and mission-critical industries, today announced it has been named as a Sample Provider for Expert AI Agents in the Gartner Emerging Tech: Expert AI Agents Reinvent Software and AI Automation research, published 4 March 2026."In our opinion, this dedicated Expert AI Agents research defines the category XMPro has been engineering toward since the launch of the Multi-Agent Generative Systems framework. Industrial operations need agents that are deeply specialized in domain context, capable of multiagent collaboration, and operate under bounded autonomy in regulated environments. We have spent years building exactly that."— Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO, XMProFor asset-intensive industries, the implications run deeper than software adoption. According to Gartner, "Manufacturing environments are characterized by high-expertise requirements, as well as many different types of assets and data types. Expert agents will allow manufacturing and utilities to deploy agents to deliver insights and automation on top of disparate data types across complex workflows." (1)On the role of governance and operational tooling, Gartner states: "Vendors' ability to embed trust and unlock scale of agent offering will hinge on ops and governance tooling. Explainable outcomes, reporting requirements, embedded regulatory compliance, and the ability to manage and govern agents across the organization will all be considered foundational capabilities for expert agent adoption." (1)"We believe expert agents are not single-model systems with a domain skin," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. "They are governed multiagent systems built on domain knowledge, real operational data, and embedded compliance. APEX provides the governance and supervisory layer for coordinated agent teams, MAGS provides the multiagent collaboration framework, and the Operational Identity Model anchors agents in real industrial context. That is the architecture that lets industrial organizations move toward unsupervised execution without losing oversight."How XMPro's Agentic Operations Platform Aligns to Expert Agent Requirements:The XMPro Agentic Operations (AO) Platform combines industrial intelligence infrastructure with the Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework on top of a composite AI core.Domain specialization through the Operational Identity Model. XMPro MAGS agents are configured against the Operational Identity Model (OIM), which encodes institutional process knowledge, equipment relationships, and operational constraints. Agents reason against this domain context, supporting the deep specialization required for expert agent maturity in industrial environments.Multiagent collaboration under unified governance. Specialized AI agents share insights, reach consensus on recommendations, and escalate to human operators when confidence thresholds are not met. APEX provides the lifecycle, governance, and supervisory layer (the Control Tower) for coordinated agent teams across industrial data streams, operational technology, and enterprise applications.Embedded security and bounded autonomy. Deontic policy rules define what agents can and cannot do, with role-based permissions, consensus mechanisms for critical decisions, and comprehensive audit trails for compliance in regulated industrial environments.Composite AI architecture. XMPro combines generative AI for reasoning with symbolic AI, first-principles models, and causal AI for task execution, embedding transparency, reliability, and interpretability into agent actions rather than relying on a single AI approach.Industrial integration. XMPro connects directly to SCADA, PLCs, historians, and ERP systems via StreamDesigner, processing live sensor streams and operational data through governed intelligence pipelines.XMPro's APEX platform and Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework are available immediately for industrial enterprises seeking to deploy domain-specialized, multi-agent systems with bounded autonomy in mission-critical environments. For more information, visit www.xmpro.com (1) Source: Gartner, Emerging Tech: Expert AI Agents Reinvent Software and AI Automation, Danielle Casey, Roberta Cozza, 4 March 2026.Gartner Disclaimer:Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates.About XMProXMPro is the agentic operations platform that takes industrial enterprises from monitoring to autonomous operations — on one platform, at their own pace, without changing tooling. The XMPro AO Platform combines industrial intelligence infrastructure with Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) to give AI agents the operational context, institutional knowledge, and governed execution surface they need to run industrial operations autonomously. XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and other asset-intensive sectors. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XMPro has been solving complex challenges for global industrial companies since 2009.

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