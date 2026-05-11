Silver Defender Establishes New Performance Milestones in Surface Intelligence™

Silver Defender, creator of Surface Intelligence™, announces new performance milestones supported by laboratory validation and real-world hospital pilot data.

Advanced material science, independent validation, and live hospital pilot data position Silver Defender at the forefront of Surface Intelligence™.

For years, the industry assumed this level of performance was only possible through liquids or temporary disinfection. We are proving engineered materials can now redefine what surfaces can do.” — Zeynep “Z” Ekemen, CEO and Founder of Silver Defender

FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silver Defender Advances the Future of Surface Intelligence™ Breakthrough testing and real-world pilot data continue to validate next-generation antimicrobial material technology.Silver Defender, the company pioneering the category of Surface Intelligence™, today announced a second major breakthrough in the performance of its proprietary antimicrobial film platform.Recent R&D testing demonstrated that Silver Defender’s latest formulation achieved a 4.67-log reduction (99.9978%) against Candida auris, one of the most resilient environmental organisms studied in healthcare settings. This achievement follows the company’s recently announced 4-log reduction (99.99%) against C. difficile, marking an unprecedented dual milestone for a flexible, transparent, high-touch surface film platform.The announcement was first made live on May 5, 2026, at the ISSA Healthcare Surfaces Summit held at ISSA headquarters, where Silver Defender presented the data to an audience of infection prevention leaders, environmental services executives, healthcare advisors, and facility operators.“For years, the industry assumed this level of performance was only possible through liquids, sprays, or temporary disinfection events,” said Zeynep “Z” Ekemen, CEO, Founder, and Inventor of Silver Defender. “What we are demonstrating is that engineered materials themselves can now maintain extraordinary resistance to microbial degradation while integrating seamlessly into the most demanding environments in the world. This is not incremental innovation. This is a new category.”Beyond the Laboratory: Proven in Real-World Hospital PilotsIn addition to third-party laboratory validation, Silver Defender continues to demonstrate measurable proof-of-concept through hospital-led pilot programs across the United States.In one long-term pilot at a major hospital in New York, an ATP verification test performed on a heavily used lobby touchscreen initially measured nearly 10,000 Relative Light Units (RLU) - a level indicating significant organic contamination. Following installation of Silver Defender’s film, the same touchscreen was re-tested over an eleven-month period with zero reapplication. The most recent ATP reading measured just 7 RLU.The result represents a measurable real-world durability benchmark and reinforces Silver Defender’s position that Surface Intelligence™ must be validated not only in laboratory conditions, but also in live operational environments.Reinforcing the Treated ArticleSilver Defender’s proprietary technology is engineered to protect the treated article itself by resisting microbial growth that can contribute to staining, odors, material degradation, and surface deterioration over time.Designed for healthcare, aviation, transportation, commercial real estate, education, and other high-touch environments, Silver Defender’s platform supports existing cleaning and maintenance protocols while helping surfaces maintain a higher standard of integrity between routine cleaning cycles.Industry MomentumAs healthcare systems, transportation hubs, and global facility operators seek more durable, data-driven solutions, Silver Defender’s recent breakthroughs further establish the company as a leader in the next generation of engineered antimicrobial materials.With both Candida auris and C. difficile milestones now achieved, Silver Defender continues to redefine what is possible in high-touch surface performance.Media Contact:Dana Morgan / Silver DefenderDana@silverdefender.comAbout Silver DefenderSilver Defender is an antimicrobial surface technology company focused on high-touch surface protection across healthcare, transportation, and commercial environments. The company is pioneering the category of “Surface Intelligence” - materials engineered to provide continuous, built-in protection that maintains surface integrity and supports cleaner, more resilient environments.Developed by CEO and Inventor Zeynep “Z” Ekemen, the company’s award-winning, patented technology is engineered for durability and ease of use. Silver Defender’s stretchable films and tapes are 100% Made in the USA and designed for annual or long-term application. As a certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE), Silver Defender is the trusted partner for national distributors and facility leaders who prioritize proactive, data-driven safety standards. For more information, visit www.silverdefender.com ###

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