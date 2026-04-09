Silver Defender achieves a new 99.99% performance benchmark in surface integrity, introducing "Surface Intelligence" to the healthcare and commercial sectors.

By achieving a 4-log performance benchmark, we are proving that surfaces can be engineered for a higher standard of resilience. This isn't just a film; it’s Surface Intelligence.” — Zeynep “Z” Ekemen, CEO and Founder of Silver Defender

FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silver Defender Announces Historical Breakthrough in Surface Intelligence Silver Defender, the pioneer in antimicrobial surface technology , today announced a significant advancement in the performance and durability of its proprietary film. Recent internal R&D cycles have demonstrated that the company’s latest formulation achieves a new benchmark in surface integrity, maintaining a 99.99% (4-log) resistance to colonization when tested against the most resilient environmental stressors, including Clostridioides difficile (C. diff).This milestone represents a leap forward in material science, achieving unprecedented levels of surface protection without compromising the optical clarity required for high-touch interfaces like touchscreens, elevator panels, and healthcare hardware.“In high-traffic environments, the integrity of a surface is its first line of defense,” said Zeynep “Z” Ekemen, CEO and Founder of Silver Defender. “By achieving a 4-log performance benchmark in our internal testing, we are proving that surfaces can be engineered to maintain a higher standard of cleanliness and resistance to degradation. This isn't just a film; it’s Surface Intelligence.”Reinforcing Surface StandardsSilver Defender’s technology is designed to protect the treated article itself, providing continuous resistance to microbial growth that can cause odors, staining, and physical degradation. This "Surface Intelligence" platform is engineered to support existing environmental service (EVS) protocols by ensuring the surface remains resilient between professional cleaning cycles.Healthcare Surfaces Summit DebutSilver Defender will present its latest R&D data and formally introduce the “Surface Intelligence” platform at the ISSA Healthcare Surfaces Summit on May 5th-6th at ISSA Headquarters. The company will join leaders in infection prevention and healthcare operations to discuss how engineered materials are shaping the future of facility maintenance.Media Contact:Dana Morgan / Silver DefenderDana@silverdefender.comAbout Silver DefenderSilver Defender is an antimicrobial surface technology company focused on high-touch surface protection across healthcare, transportation, and commercial environments. The company is pioneering the category of “Surface Intelligence” - materials engineered to provide continuous, built-in protection that maintains surface integrity and supports cleaner, more resilient environments.Developed by CEO and Inventor Zeynep “Z” Ekemen, the company’s award-winning, patented technology is engineered for durability and ease of use. Silver Defender’s stretchable films and tapes are 100% Made in the USA and designed for annual or long-term application. As a certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE), Silver Defender is the trusted partner for national distributors and facility leaders who prioritize proactive, data-driven safety standards. For more information, visit www.silverdefender.com ###

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