Recognizing National Police Week

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 16 landmarks across New York State will be illuminated blue this evening, Sunday May 10 in recognition of National Police Week to honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers across New York State and the nation.

“During National Police Week, we honor the brave men and women who put their lives on the line each day to protect our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “We also remember the officers who sacrificed their lives in service to others and the selfless actions taken to protect New Yorkers. New York is grateful for the courage, commitment and dedication of law enforcement officers across our state.”

The following landmarks will be illuminated blue tonight:

One World Trade Center

Albany International Airport Gateway

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Kosciuszko Bridge

Lake Placid Olympic Center

Moynihan Train Hall

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Niagara Falls

State Education Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

National Police Week, observed this year from Sunday, May 10 through Saturday, May 16, recognizes the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers and pays tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “National Police Week is a solemn reminder of the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment demonstrated every day by law enforcement officers across our state and nation. We honor the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to others, and we recognize the dedication of the men and women who continue to protect our communities with professionalism, integrity, and compassion. On behalf of the New York State Police, we extend our deepest gratitude to all members of law enforcement and their families for their service and sacrifice.”

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “National Police Week is an opportunity to recognize the extraordinary dedication of the law enforcement professionals who work every day to keep New Yorkers safe. We also honor the memory of the officers who gave their lives in service to their communities and stand with the families, friends and colleagues who continue to carry their legacy forward.”

The state recently hosted its annual Police Officers Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at the Empire State Plaza, where Governor Hochul honored 56 officers whose names were added to the New York State Police Officers Memorial.