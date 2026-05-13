Governor Hochul Announces Long Island Winners of Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Program

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Across Long Island, we’ve seen how the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs help communities build momentum and spark new possibilities. With this investment, the Villages of Valley Stream and Patchogue can begin shaping a vision that reflects the community’s desired goals for their downtown and its future growth. Thanks to Governor Hochul for her continued support of these great programs, and congratulations to both communities and look forward to working together in this next phase.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, we are partnering with communities like Valley Stream and Patchogue to turn local priorities into lasting progress. These investments will support locally driven visions that strengthen small businesses, expand housing opportunities and enhance public spaces — ensuring Long Island remains a dynamic place to live, work and visit.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, we are helping communities across Long Island turn bold local visions into real, lasting progress. In Valley Stream and Patchogue, this $14.5 million investment will unlock new opportunities to create housing, support small businesses and strengthen vibrant, transit-connected downtowns that reflect the diversity and energy of these communities. By linking these resources to our Pro-Housing Communities Program, we are ensuring that growth goes hand in hand with expanding housing supply and affordability. Together, these efforts are building stronger, more resilient communities where people can live, work and thrive for generations to come.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “New York State is transforming downtowns into vibrant, environmentally friendly hubs that strengthen local economies and improve quality of life for residents. By integrating modern features and infrastructure into these updated spaces across Long Island, we are advancing a more sustainable, resilient, and healthy future for communities across the region.”

Empire State Development Board Chair Kevin Law said, “Long Island's economic future is rooted in strong, connected downtowns, and Valley Stream and Patchogue are communities ready to seize that opportunity. This investment reflects Governor Hochul's commitment to growing every corner of the state — and it will generate a real, lasting impact on Long Island families, small businesses, and the region.”

Long Island Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Linda Armyn and Dr. Kimberly R. Cline said, “These awards reflect the strength of Long Island's communities and the thoughtfulness of their vision for the future. Valley Stream and Patchogue each bring a compelling, community-grounded plan for growth — one centered on diversity and transit access, the other on culture and waterfront connection. The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council is proud to support projects that create opportunity, strengthen small businesses and improve quality of life.”

The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council conducted a thorough and competitive review process of proposals submitted from communities throughout the region and considered all criteria before recommending these communities as nominees.

State Senator Dean Murray said, “Patchogue Village has become a model for revitalization not just on Long Island, but across New York State, and this $4.5 million dollar NY Forward grant is a tremendous investment in its future. The 'Storefront to Shorefront' project will strengthen the connection between Patchogue's thriving community and its beautiful waterfront, creating new opportunities for residents, visitors, and local businesses alike. Patchogue's transformation has been remarkable, and this exciting next step will continue the Village's growth and success for years to come.”

Assemblymember Michaelle Solages said, “This $10 million investment in Valley Stream is exactly for what DRI was originally established. Valley Stream is the gateway to Long Island: a diverse community filled with families and small businesses who will benefit from this initiative. Through this funding, we will build a more walkable, connected community while supporting local economic growth and ensuring our beloved village receives the updated infrastructure that it deserves. This funding will go a long way to keeping Valley Stream a neighborhood that residents can be proud of for generations to come. I thank Governor Hochul for this timely and well-considered investment.”

Assemblymember Judy Griffin said, “I am truly grateful that the Village of Valley Stream will be awarded $10 million as the well-deserved winner of the Long Island Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and I applaud the dedicated and determined efforts by all involved in achieving this milestone. Congratulations Mayor Fare, residents, and business owners! This will be a game-changer for this over 100 year old village and I am proud to have played a role in bringing it to fruition. I am excited to see the many ways this vibrant community and downtown village hub will be enhanced. Already a well-planned and attractive residential, business, recreational and commuter community, Valley Stream will further become a dynamic destination for shoppers, diners, and patrons - offering new employment and residential opportunities. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for shining a light on the welcoming Village of Valley Stream.”

Village of Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri said, “Success is built on partnerships and Governor Hochul has been a dedicated partner to the Village of Patchogue since she first walked our streets years ago. With this 'Storefront to Shorefront' grant, we are finally bridging the gap between our vibrant downtown and our beautiful waterfront. This funding allows us to expand recreation, improve walkability, and ensure that as our Village grows, our residents' quality of life remains on top priority. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for being the dedicated advocate our community deserves.”

Village of Valley Stream Trustee Kevin Waszak said, “On behalf of the Village of Valley Stream, I want to thank Governor Hochul for this transformational investment in our downtown and our future. This $10 million DRI award will help us create a more vibrant, connected and welcoming community for residents, businesses, commuters and future generations.”

Long Island Association Acting President & CEO Stacey Sikes said, “Our downtowns and its small businesses are the lifeblood of Long Island’s economy, and the Long Island Association thanks Governor Hochul for her commitment to ensuring the vibrancy of our local communities and the success of the businesses that drive them. We appreciate the collaboration of officials at all levels of government to support these critical investments in Valley Stream and Patchogue.”

Vision Long Island Executive Director Eric Alexander said, “Special thanks to Governor Hochul for continuing the NYS DRI and NY Forward programs to bring resources to Long Island’s downtowns.The Village of Valley Stream has been working on revitalization of Rockaway Avenue and supported transit oriented development housing for many years and has tremendous opportunities to expand its diverse business base, arts, pedestrian safety and housing. This grant funding can help realize goals from residents and business owners for their business district we have heard in recent years.”

Nassau County Legislator Cynthia Nunez said, “Governor Hochul continues to deliver real investments for Long Island communities, and I’m pleased to see the Village of Valley Stream receive this transformative $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award to help create a safer, more vibrant, and more walkable downtown for residents, commuters, and local businesses.”

Valley Stream and Patchogue will now begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize their downtowns. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the eﬀort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners. The Strategic Investment Plan will guide the investment of DRI and NY Forward grant funds in revitalization projects that are poised for implementation, will advance the community’s vision for their downtown and that can leverage and expand upon the state's investment.