MPD Investigating Tenleytown Fatal Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Tenleytown neighborhood.
On Thursday, May 7, 2026, at approximately 4:35 p.m., Second District officers responded to the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest for the report of a shooting. Officers located one male suffering from a gunshot wound in an alley to the rear of an establishment. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
On Friday, May 8, 2026, the victim succumbed to his injuries at a hospital and was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Brady Flowers Jr., of Southwest, DC.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26061428
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