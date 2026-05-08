Surge event expands housing access for homeless Veterans

Community collaboration connects Veterans to housing and care

Homeless Veterans found support, stability and renewed hope during a recent surge event in Lake Park, where staff from the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) and community partners came together with one shared goal: connecting Veterans to housing, health care and benefits in one place.

The impact was immediate. A total of 29 Veterans received assistance during the event, reflecting expanded outreach and a coordinated effort to reach those most in need.

“The success of the surge event is reflective of amazing community collaboration between VA, Supportive Services for Veteran Families, the Public Housing Authority and community agencies,” said Jina Thalmann, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 8 network homeless program coordinator. “When we work together, we can accomplish the mission.”

Housing support in action

Housing support was the central focus of the event. A partnership between the Department of Housing and Urban Development and VA combines housing vouchers with case management and supportive services. Sixteen Veterans received HUD-VASH vouchers during the event, providing a pathway to permanent housing.

While permanent housing placements can take time, immediate assistance ensured no Veteran left without options. Veterans received emergency hotel vouchers and rapid rehousing support and, one Veteran who traveled from Pennsylvania to Florida and had been living in a car, was connected to a temporary shelter while enrollment in VA services continues.

Community coming together

Beyond housing, Veterans also received assistance with health care enrollment and benefits claims, with on-site staff providing immediate support and medical follow-up when needed.

Organizers emphasized that the event was designed as a judgment-free space for Veterans experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. It brought together VA enrollment specialists, benefits counselors, social workers, law enforcement outreach teams and area landlords offering housing opportunities. More than 50 volunteers, VA staff and community partners participated.

“The One Team approach, bringing together our Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program, multiple other community programs and VA homeless programs, was critical to the success of this surge event and will lay the groundwork for future events,” said Josh Maddock, executive director of Stand Down.

“It was incredibly moving to see so many people come together to help our most vulnerable Veterans,” said Karen Abbott, homeless section chief at WPBVAHCS. “Thanks to our community partners who helped plan and make everything possible.”

A continued commitment

Organizers said the surge event reflects VA’s continued commitment to meeting Veterans where they are and ensuring no Veteran is left behind.

Behind every number is a Veteran with a story. And behind every story is a community working together to ensure Veterans receive the housing, care and support they have earned.

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless can learn more about available services by visiting VA Homeless Programs.