Remembering Duery Felton: Guardian of the Wall

As I reflect on my early days working at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, out of all the colleagues and volunteers I’ve worked with, one name stands out: Duery Felton. It’s crucial for Veterans and their loved ones across the nation to know who he was and the profound impact he made.

Duery C. Felton, Jr. was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served with the 1st Infantry Division, famously known as the Big Red 1. We lost this hero in March. While many may not have known his name, they placed their faith and trust in his work, and I believe that is worth honoring.

A Guardian of history

As the curator of the collection of artifacts left at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., Duery played an essential role in preserving the memories and stories of countless individuals. His position with the National Park Service was more than just a job; it was a calling.

When I first met him, I quickly learned that he was the caretaker of precious offerings, the items of immense emotional weight left there by visitors. David Guynes, a former NPS site manager and curator, explained to me that the collection aimed to record the contemporary history of the Vietnam War. Each item left at the Wall was treated with the utmost respect and care, and Felton was committed to honoring that trust.

A multi-faceted role

Felton was not just an archivist, he was a detective, a student and a storyteller. He often went to great lengths to ensure that every artifact was accurately identified and properly stored. In the early days, considering the sheer volume of offerings, this was no small feat. He embraced this responsibility with passion and integrity, understanding the significance of each item and the stories they told.

His dedication was palpable, and his enthusiasm infectious. I remember the sadness that enveloped us when we learned of his passing in March. The world felt a little less rich without him, and hearts ached, knowing he had so many more stories to share as the “Keeper” of our personal offerings.

A lighthearted moment

On a lighter note, I fondly recall a Memorial Day weekend when a group from Wisconsin arrived at the Wall on a Harley. I immediately called Duery to share the news. With his characteristic humor, he responded, “I guess I better quit joking about someone possibly leaving me a Huey.” It was moments like these that reminded us of his spirit and the joy he found in his work.

Legacy of devotion

Duery’s devotion to his role at the National Park Service was legendary. His meticulous care for the artifacts left behind by visitors ensured that their stories would live on, resonating with future generations. Though he may no longer be with us, his legacy continues through the work he dedicated his life to and the memories he helped preserve.

As we honor Duery Felton, let us remember not just the man, but the impact he had on so many lives. May we carry forward his spirit of dedication, integrity and love for history. Thank you, Duery, for your unwavering service and for being a guardian of our collective memories. You will be missed, but your work will always resonate at the Wall.