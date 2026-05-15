Marine Corps Veteran embraces first Winter Sports Clinic

Adaptive sports redefine what’s possible

Joe Gibson arrived with a mix of curiosity and excitement to the 40th anniversary of the Winter Sport Clinic at Snowmass Village, Colo. The Marine Corps Veteran was ready to take on a new kind of challenge far different from what he’s known back home in Salem, Ohio.

Gibson, who became paraplegic following a car accident nearly 16 years ago, is attending the clinic for the first time. Often referred to as “Miracles on a Mountainside,” Veterans from across the country gather to participate in adaptive winter sports and outdoor activities. Gibson first learned about the Winter Sports Clinic through the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center where he receives his healthcare.

“I’m excited to ski a real mountain,” Gibson said, when asked about the experience. “I’ve done some skiing before, but always in Ohio.”

Veterans with severe disabilities can participate in alpine skiing by using special equipment, like sit-skis, that are adapted to their individual needs. The equipment is specially tailored to improve comfort, provide postural support and maximize safety for the Veterans.

Adjusting to new terrain and challenges

While Gibson has some familiarity with winter conditions, he was quick to point out the difference. Back home, ski runs are modest in size, with vertical drops ranging roughly 200 to 300 feet. In Colorado, the terrain presents an entirely new level of scale and excitement.

In addition to skiing, Gibson is also looking forward to trying fly fishing, another outdoor activity he regularly enjoys.

Though the Colorado mountain may be unfamiliar, Gibson isn’t going in alone. He’s been paired with a coach, Nicole Fear, who he’s worked with during previous ski events, and he expressed appreciation for her continued support.

“Thank you for all the help, it means a lot,” Gibson said.

With a positive outlook and a willingness to try something new, Gibson is ready to make the most of his first Winter Sports Clinic, one mountain at a time.

Learn more about participating in the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic and review the application criteria.