Veterans, spring into a new VA career

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is always looking to hire talented, compassionate and qualified health care providers and support staff who understand the unique needs of Veterans—and who better than Veterans themselves? This spring, we’re sharing tips to help you continue serving through a rewarding career at VA.

Clean up your resume

A strong resume is one of your most important tools when looking for a job. Tailor it to each job you apply for by aligning your experience with the position’s requirements.

Use keywords from the job announcement.

Include measurable accomplishments (e.g., “managed a team of 10,” “improved efficiency by 20%”).

Clearly outline your skills, certifications and training.

Your military background has equipped you with highly transferable skills, but civilian employers may not always understand military terminology. When building your resume and preparing for your job search:

Replace military acronyms and jargon with plain language.

Highlight leadership, teamwork and decision-making experience.

Focus on outcomes and achievements, not just duties.

Search smarter

USAJOBS.gov is the federal government’s official employment website. There, you can upload your resume and supporting documents, search for VA jobs and apply. To more easily find jobs for Veterans, select the “Veterans” option under the “Hiring path” filter, or look for a green shield icon within the “This job is open to” section of the job announcement. And if you’re a Veteran who served on active duty in the Armed Forces and were separated under honorable conditions, you may also be eligible for Veterans’ Preference, as well as other Veteran-specific hiring options, like Veterans Recruitment Appointment.

Please note, when claiming Veterans’ Preference, you must provide a copy of your DD-214, certificate of release or discharge from active duty, or other acceptable documentation. You can easily upload and save a copy of your DD-214 to USAJOBS so that it will be readily accessible as you apply to federal jobs.

Grow your career

Take a look at these current vacancies open to Veterans to see if you’re a fit:

Join VA

At VA, we’re All About Veterans, just like you. Learn more at VA Careers.