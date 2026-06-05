Vets to Teachers: University of North Georgia teacher certification program

Are you a Veteran with a baccalaureate degree?

Editor’s note: Sharing of non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products or services by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans should always verify information with the organization offering the program.

Have you ever thought about teaching as a career? At the “University of North Georgia: The Military College of Georgia,” we can help you earn your teaching credentials through our fully online teacher certification program.

At UNG, we know that Veterans bring unmatched discipline, leadership and adaptability to the K12 educational environment through their focus on mentorship, structure and discipline, resilience and commitment to serve. The program includes online, self-paced modules that can be completed in as little as eight months. No matter what field your undergraduate degree is in, we can help you become certified in your content area of choice potentially from anywhere.

What does the program include?

The program consists of online modules based on content—lesson planning, classroom management, special education, the science of reading, technology in the classroom—and teacher candidates are guided through the program by a faculty liaison.

There is a requirement for an in-person clinical placement or student-teaching experience, which must be completed in the content area and at the grade level in which one is seeking certification. We will work with teacher candidates to ensure that they can attain a clinical placement at an approved school.

Our program functions with a support team approach with individualized attention, mentorship and access to a cohort of colleagues. This cohorted approach provides teacher candidates with internal support from other Veterans as well. Additionally, teacher candidates have access to experts in technology and literacy and have the potential to participate in research, conferences, professional development and presentations with faculty. Lastly, teacher candidates are assigned a university supervisor to provide real-time feedback on classroom pedagogies and approaches to teaching, learning and assessment.

How much does the program cost?

The total cost of the program is $7,590, which covers required state literacy assessments, program materials, field/clinical supervision and required software, including access to our data management system, virtual simulation systems and virtual field placement software.

When can I start?

The program has three start dates in May, August and January of each year. Applicants need to work closely with the College of Education to complete all required paperwork and assessments for admission.

To be accepted into this teacher certification program, candidates must take and complete the Georgia Assessments for the Certification of Educators (GACE) in the content field in which they will teach. We will assist candidates with finding, signing up for and preparing for these content exams. Moreover, applicants must apply for and be issued a pre-service certificate by the Georgia Professional Standards Commission to engage in field and clinical placements. Our Program Admissions Specialist will assist applicants through this process.

What are my next steps?

If you are interested, please contact the University of North Georgia’s College of Education by emailing inquiries to COE@ung.edu, calling 706-864-1998, or visiting our website.

At UNG, we are prepared to help you earn more and continue to impact your community. Discover What’s Next for you at UNG.