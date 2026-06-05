Put your expertise to use as a medical instrument technician at VA 

Advancements in science and technology offer many ways to get data to help our physicians make diagnoses. However, it takes a medical instrument technician to manage the machines that provide this information in support of the Veterans who seek care at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The role you play

Medical instrument technicians can be found in a variety of departments at VA, including patient wards, the ICU, the emergency room and operating rooms. That makes this job one of the most visible roles in the hospital system, and one of the most rewarding.

With such specialized skillsets, medical instrument technicians can help physicians interpret results in a variety of fields, like:

Diagnostic ultrasound

Gastroenterology

Electrocardiography

Polysomnography

Anesthesiology

Hemodialysis

In addition to their technical knowledge, VA medical instrument technicians also display an array of competencies in their daily interactions with our Veterans. A strong knowledge of medical data, physiology, chemistry, human anatomy, physics and pharmacology serves these specialists well.

But at the heart of it all is a desire to help heal Veterans.

The care we provide

Working at VA is more than just a job. It’s a career of caring, thanks to the Veterans we help heal every day. That is reflected in our core values: integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect and excellence.

Integrity: We choose to act with the highest professional standards and maintain the trust of all with whom we engage.

Commitment: We work diligently to serve Veterans, and are driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission.

Advocacy: We are truly Veteran-centric, as we work to identify, consider, and advance the interests of Veterans.

Respect: We treat all those we serve and with whom we work with dignity and respect, because we believe you must show respect to earn it.

Excellence: We strive for the highest quality and value continuous improvement.

We begin each day with an acknowledgement that “I CARE,” and the five ideals define who we are as VA employees guide us in fulfilling our commitment to Veterans. Through this shared foundation, we honor their service and the standards we embrace across all our facilities.

The employment benefits you earn

By bringing your talents to VA, you’ll be able to take advantage of numerous employment benefits that will change not only your career, but your personal life as well.

We offer the choice of a variety of health plans, and all cover preexisting conditions. Additionally, we pay up to 75% of health premiums, a benefit that can continue into retirement, making our insurance some of the best you’ll find.

At VA, our employees receive 13 to 26 paid vacation/personal days, 13 sick days annually with no limit on accumulation, and 11 paid federal holidays each year, so your schedule can be balanced with your personal priorities.

And when you’re ready for a new challenge, we offer ongoing leadership development through every level of employment, whether it is mandatory programs or competitive opportunities. We also have resources that make it easier for you to continue your education if you choose.

The change you’ve been looking for

When you work at VA, you join a team that is all about providing the best care for Veterans, and in turn, we provide the best benefits to make your career one that counts. See the difference coming to VA can make in your life. Learn more at VA Careers.