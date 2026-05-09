The Veteran Interoperability Pledge (VIP) connects Veterans to care

VA initiative strengthens care coordination

The Veteran Interoperability Pledge (VIP) is a nationwide initiative that allows VA and participating community providers to securely exchange information to assist in the care of Veterans receiving treatment inside and outside VA. Veterans receiving care outside of VHA’sVIP are increasingly experiencing seamless, more coordinated health care thanks to a growing initiative that securely connects VA with community providers.

By improving information sharing between VA and other participating health systems, providers gain a more complete picture of a Veteran’s health history, supporting safer, more informed clinical decisions.

Improving care for Veterans wherever they receive treatment

For many Veterans, health care may occur across multiple systems. VIP helps bridge those systems by making it easier for providers to identify Veterans and coordinate care across organizations.

This means Veterans can:

Be recognized quickly when visiting participating community providers

Receive more coordinated follow-up care and referrals

Avoid unnecessary duplicate testing or delays in treatment

Be connected to VA services, benefits and resources they may qualify for

It also helps providers proactively recommend resources for follow‑up care or future needs, which can reduce out‑of‑pocket costs for Veterans. By giving providers timely, comprehensive access to both VA and community health information, the VIP supports better‑coordinated, more informed care which creates a smoother, more connected experience for Veterans wherever they seek care.

The VIP connecting Veterans, providers and resources

VIP helps reduce barriers Veterans may experience when navigating care between VA and community providers. VIP focuses on three key areas that directly support Veteran care:

Identification: Ensures Veterans are accurately identified when they seek care in their communities.

Connection: Links Veterans with VA resources and services that support their ongoing health and well-being.

Coordination: Allows health information to follow Veterans across health systems so providers can deliver more seamless care.

Growing impact across the health care system

Since its launch, VIP has expanded rapidly, strengthening connections between VA and community health systems nationwide. The program has now surpassed 1 million confirmed Veterans, a significant milestone that demonstrates how interoperability and standardized identification can directly support better coordination of care.

VIP has delivered significant improvements in system reliability and data quality, which supports accurate Veteran identification, dependable data exchange and more coordinated care across VA and community health systems. VIP has had demonstrable growth and provided Veterans with several benefits:

19 participating health systems, as of March 2026

More than 1,019,350 confirmed Veterans identified through the program, representing nearly 29% growth

More than 65,000 Veteran confirmations per month, a 55% increase

The Future of VIP

VA will continue expanding VIP to additional health care systems while strengthening collaboration among providers, federal partners and electronic health records (EHR) vendors. The initiative will implement Communities of Practice, allowing participating organizations to share best practices and improve care coordination strategies.

This expansion ensures more Veterans benefit from coordinated care and are directed to resources that best serve their physical, mental and financial health—no matter where they get their care

Visit Veteran Interoperability Pledge (VIP) to learn more.