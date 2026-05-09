Jersey Hoops Academy Announces Expanded 2026 Summer Basketball Training Programs

Jersey Hoops Academy Rapidly Emerges as a Premier Basketball Development Hub in South Jersey In just a short time, the academy has expanded beyond training to launch its competitive AAU program, Jersey Hoops Elite, providing players with a platform to compete across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

Built on a vision of creating a true home for player development, Jersey Hoops Academy’s dedicated facility has become a central hub for high-quality training

Our goal was to build something different: not just runs or sessions, but a place where players can truly develop and separate themselves. The response from the community has been incredible.” — Jersey Hoops Academy

MOORESTOWN , NJ, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jersey Hoops Academy has officially announced its 2026 Summer Basketball Training Schedule, featuring a full lineup of developmental clinics, advanced skills training, and elite-level basketball instruction for players throughout South Jersey.Since opening its doors in October 2025, Jersey Hoops Academy has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing basketball development facilities in the region, providing year-round training opportunities for athletes ranging from beginners to advanced high school players.Building a Basketball Development CultureBuilt around the vision of creating a true player-development environment, Jersey Hoops Academy has quickly become a daily training destination for athletes seeking structured instruction, competitive preparation, and long-term growth.The academy’s dedicated facility allows players to train consistently in a professional-style environment focused on skill progression, basketball IQ, confidence building, and competitive edge.“Our goal from day one was to build something different — not just runs or sessions, but a place where players can truly develop and separate themselves,” said Jersey Hoops Academy leadership. “We wanted to create an environment where athletes could train consistently, compete at a high level, and really fall in love with the process of improving. The response from the community has been incredible, and we’re just getting started.”Summer Skills Training Running All Summer LongThe academy’s Summer Basketball Skills Training program will run Monday through Friday throughout the summer on Court 2 at the facility, offering age-specific instruction and small-group training formats designed to maximize player development.Programs include:Foundation Camp (Ages 7-10)Focused on ball handling, footwork, shooting basics, confidence building, and fun competitive games.Skills Camp (Ages 11-14)Emphasizing game moves, shooting, decision-making, live play, and skill application.Elite Training (High School Players)Advanced skill work, conditioning, game situations, and high-level competitive training.The academy emphasized that small group sizes will allow for more individual attention and faster player improvement. All training sessions will take place indoors with no weather cancellations.Summer Development Clinic Begins June 22In addition to the skills training program, Jersey Hoops Academy will also launch its Summer Development Clinic beginning June 22.The clinic offerings include:AM Clinic (9 AM – 12 PM)Skill development, shooting repetitions, and structured gameplay.PM Clinic (1 PM – 3 PM)Advanced drills, small-sided games, and competitive situations.Full Day Clinic (9 AM – 3 PM)A complete development experience including both sessions and lunch provided.An optional Night League add-on will also be available for players seeking additional competitive game action.Continuing to Expand Across the RegionThe academy has also expanded into the AAU basketball space through Jersey Hoops Elite, providing players with opportunities to compete throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware while continuing their development in a structured environment.With demand continuing to grow, Jersey Hoops Academy is positioning itself as a cornerstone for basketball development in South Jersey by combining elite-level instruction with a strong community foundation.Registration information, schedules, and additional details are available at Jersey Hoops Academy Official Website or by calling 609-206-5080.Jersey Hoops Academy is a basketball training facility based in Moorestown, NJ, offering group training, individual development, clinics, and competitive AAU opportunities through Jersey Hoops Elite. The academy is dedicated to helping athletes maximize their potential through structured, high-level training.Contact:Website: http://www.jerseyhoopsacademy.com Email: mailto:info@jerseyhoopsacademy.comInstagram: @jerseyhoopsacademy

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