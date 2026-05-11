Sports Talk Media exclusive: Toronto Maple Leafs Lead Billion-Dollar NHL Franchise Rankings

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the NHL's most valuable franchise

Despite not winning a Stanley Cup since 1967, the longest active drought in NHL history, the Leafs benefit from having the NHL’s largest fanbase, and a prime downtown stadium in Scotiabank Arena. ” — Sports Talk Media

RICHBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Billion Dollar Clubs: The Most Valuable NHL FranchisesToronto Maple Leafs are the most valuable NHL Franchise, with a value of $4.35 BILLION.New York Rangers, and Montreal Canadiens rank second and third, valued at $3.8 Billion, and $3.4 Billion, respectively.Analysis of all 32 NHL franchises reveals just how much money is in the sport.A cross analysis of CNBC’s Official NHL Team Valuations (November 2025), and Forbes December 2025 data has revealed the league’s most valuable franchises.The NHL has long been dominated by the Original Six, franchises like the Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs, who still hold the top 3 spots as the most valuable NHL teams. But the real story isn’t just about who leads, but the scale at which the league has expanded from a small circle of six elite franchises to 32 franchises each with over $1 billion dollar valuations.The study, by Betinia NJ , analyzed NHL franchise valuation data for every team in the NHL, looking at factors such as media rights, the construction of modern stadiums, and even U.S. Supreme court rulings, legalising sports betting, among a multitude of other variables.The Toronto Maple Leafs take first place, ranking as the most valuable NHL franchise, worth a staggering $4.35 billion.Despite not winning a Stanley Cup since 1967 – the longest active drought in NHL league history – the Leafs benefit from having the NHL’s largest fanbase, and a prime downtown stadium in Scotiabank Arena.The New York Rangers come in second with a valuation of $3.8 billion, largely driven by having the highest regular season gate receipts in the league. Last season alone, the Rangers made $179 million in game-day gate receipts, totaling $615 million over the last four seasons alone.The Montreal Canadiens take the third spot with a value of $3.4 billion. The franchise signed a new local media rights deal in October 2025 with Bell Media across both English and French channels which will see the franchise generating on average $70- $75 million, one of the highest in the league.Fourth place on the list goes to the Los Angeles Kings, valued at $3.15 billion. Based out of the Crypto.com stadium, the Los Angeles Kings have seen a 11% jump in year on year valueIn fifth place are the Edmonton Oilers, valued at $3.1 billion. The third and final Canadian team to make the list, the Oilers have seen the second-highest year-on-year growth of any franchise in the top ten, at 17%, second only to the Detroit Red Wings.The remainder of the top ten features the Boston Bruins in sixth, and the Chicago Blackhawks ranking seventh, valued at $3.05 billion, and $2.75 billion, respectively.Philadelphia Flyers come in at eighth on the list, and the Washington Capitals rank ninth, with the Flyers valued at $2.6 billion, and the Capitalsvalued at $2.5 billion.Rounding out the list in tenth place are the Detroit Red Wings, valued at $2.47 billion, as of 2025.While not in the top 10, the Vegas Golden Knights rank in at 13th place. Founded in 2017, and valued at $2.1 billion have become the most successful franchise expansion in U.S. sports history, as well as reaching the Stanley Cup Final in their first season in 2017-18. The Carolina Hurricanes were the fastest growing franchise over the last year with a 53% year-over-year increase in value from $1.2 billion to $2 billion driven by consecutive playoff runs and strong management.The NHL’s financial trajectory shows no signs of slowing down with a growing market where the appetite for the prestigious franchises and sport runs deep. Whether it is the Original Six or the modern expansion success of the new era of franchises, there is no denying the billion dollar value of the NHL.You can read more about this story on Sports Talk Florida and the Sports Talk Media Network of sites.

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