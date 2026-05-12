Dubai-Based Cocoraille Debuts Premium Swimwear Collection Featuring HipCouture®

Cocoraille signature Ka'anapali bikini in bougainvillea Tamara hipcouture suit featuring hipcouture Cocoraille logo

Female-founded label launches bikinis and one-pieces handmade in Brazil using premium Italian fabrics, designed for the “Pool to Party” lifestyle

Cut for the swim. Built for the lunch. Worn into the night.” — Dalia Finj

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cocoraille , a Dubai-based female-founded swimwear label, today announced the launch of its debut collection featuring HipCouture® , the brand’s signature silhouette system focused on elevating the hip line in contemporary swimwear design. Handmade in Brazil using premium Italian fabrics, each piece is designed around Cocoraille’s “ Pool to Party ” philosophy — swimwear intended to transition naturally from beach and poolside settings into daytime and evening wear.Founded by Dalia Finj, Cocoraille is built on a single design philosophy: swimwear should not be confined to the pool. The brand’s “Pool to Party” positioning reflects how the modern woman wears swim — from morning beach to lunch, from afternoon shopping to cocktails at sunset. Every silhouette is designed to transition naturally throughout the day, whether styled under a kaftan at brunch or worn as a statement piece for evening occasions.Cocoraille enters a swimwear market increasingly shaped by resort travel, multifunctional fashion, and consumers seeking pieces designed beyond traditional beachwear. The brand’s positioning reflects growing demand for swim silhouettes that move naturally between leisure, hospitality, dining, and social settings.The debut Tamarama collection is the first full range built around the HipCouture silhouette system. Each design within the Cocoraille collections is named after one of the world’s most iconic beaches — a reflection of the international resort lifestyle that inspires the brand.“Swimwear has long been designed to flatter by hiding,” said Dalia Finj, Founder of Cocoraille. “HipCouture is the opposite philosophy — designing to celebrate, with the hip line treated with the same intentionality a couture house treats a waist or shoulder. The Tamarama collection is the first full expression of what HipCouture makes possible. Combined with handmade Brazilian craftsmanship and premium Italian fabrics, the result is swimwear built for how women actually live in summer.”The collection is produced in Brazil by skilled female artisans using premium Italian swim fabrics selected for their finish, shaping support, double lining, durability, and long-term wear performance. The combination reflects two of the world’s most respected traditions in swimwear: Brazilian construction expertise and Italian textile craftsmanship.Cocoraille launches into a premium swimwear category increasingly defined by versatility, craftsmanship, and lifestyle-led design. Through its HipCouture silhouette system, Brazilian handmade construction, Italian fabrics, and globally inspired collections, the brand positions itself at the intersection of luxury swimwear and contemporary resort fashion.The debut collection is available now at https://www.cocoraille.com and through selected retail partners, with shipping available across the GCC, Europe, and selected international markets.About CocorailleCocoraille is a Dubai-based female-founded premium swimwear brand launched in 2026. Built around the proprietary HipCouturesilhouette system, the brand creates bikinis and one-pieces handmade in Brazil using premium Italian fabrics. Inspired by the world’s most iconic beach destinations, Cocoraille designs swimwear for a modern “Pool to Party” lifestyle that transitions naturally from resort wear to social occasions. Collections are available globally through https://www.cocoraille.com

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