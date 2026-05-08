Weekly Traffic Update: May 8, 2026

Iowa Street southbound lane to close between Terrace Road and Bob Billings Drive

Beginning Thursday, May 14, contractors with Midco will close the outside southbound lane of Iowa Street between Terrace Road and Bob Billings Drive to perform utility maintenance in the area.

The City anticipates this work to end the same day, Thursday, May 14, pending weather or other delays.

City announces final work for Maple Lane improvements project

The City is nearing the final phases of work needed to reopen 19th Street as part of the Maple Lane Improvements project, with work currently tracking ahead of schedule. During this time, residents may notice periods where the roadway looks quiet or nearly complete, but several final steps require curing time before traffic can safely return.

On Friday, May 8, City contractors will finish asphalt installation on 19th Street from Haskell Ave. to Harper Street. New asphalt needs at least two weeks to cure before pavement markings can be installed.

Then, the week of May 11, crews will work to install new speed cushions on 19th Street, with one east of Maple Lane and one west of Maple Lane. This work will require a full closure in both directions so the concrete can cure. Local access will remain available through nearby north and south side streets.

Following this, during the week of May 18, crews will remove barricades and allow local access only the area after the speed cushions have cured. At this point, the road will still be considered officially closed while final work remains.

Beginning the week of May 25, Crews will work to install pavement markings. This will require two additional days of closure.

The City anticipates 19th Street to be officially reopened the week of June 1, pending weather or other delays.

We appreciate everyone’s patience as crews complete these final steps ahead of schedule and prepare 19th Street to fully reopen in June.

Traffic Safety Moment | What is a HAWK Signal?

HAWK signals, short for High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk, help people safely cross busy streets, especially at mid-block crossings or places where the road is wide.

Unlike a traditional traffic signal, a HAWK signal stays dark until someone walking or biking activates it. Once activated, it gives drivers a clear warning to slow down and stop, while helping people cross with more visibility and predictability. These signals can also help reduce rear-end crashes by giving drivers a clear indication that vehicles may be stopping ahead.

When a HAWK signal is activated, drivers will see four phases:

Flashing yellow: Slow down and use caution.

Solid yellow: Prepare to stop.

Solid red: Stop.

Flashing red: Stop/ proceed only when the crosswalk is clear.

Drivers should not stop and wave people across when the signal is not activated, because other lanes of traffic may not stop. People walking or biking should press the button, wait for the walk signal, and avoid crossing early or entering the crosswalk at the end of the countdown.

Check out this helpful infographic from the City of Tigard, Oregon to learn more: