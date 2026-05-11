New WordPress Plugin: MUTE Spam Blocker Brings Zero-Code Contact Form Protection to Millions of WordPress Sites

MUTE Spam Blocker is now available on the WordPress Plugin Directory — free to install, no coding required. After activating the MUTE plugin, one click on "Start Free Trial" is all it takes to get started. Once active, the WordPress admin panel shows live blocking status and bots blocked over the last 30 days.

The free plugin is now available on the WordPress Plugin Directory, compatible with Contact Form 7, WPForms, Ninja Forms, and Jetpack Forms — no code required.

Contact forms exist for customers — not for unsolicited sales pitches. MUTE restores that channel to the people who actually matter.” — Masahiro Matsuzaki, Representative Director, Ryu-Raku Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ryu-Raku Inc. is pleased to announce that MUTE, its contact form spam blocking service, is now officially available as a WordPress plugin. The MUTE Spam Blocker plugin is free to install and available now on the WordPress Plugin Directory at https://wordpress.org/plugins/mute-spam-blocker/ . With this release, WordPress site owners can now activate MUTE without writing a single line of code.▪️ Built for every website owner, not just developersMUTE was built with one goal: help any website owner — regardless of technical skill — reclaim their contact form from automated spam. To reach the widest possible audience, a WordPress plugin was essential. WordPress powers more than 43% of all websites on the internet. The majority of those sites are run by small business owners, freelancers, and non-technical professionals who manage their own web presence without developer support. For this audience, even a single line of code can feel like a barrier. The WordPress plugin removes that barrier entirely.▪️ Zero-code setup in three stepsUntil now, activating MUTE required pasting one JavaScript tag onto a contact form page — a task that is straightforward for developers but can feel intimidating for non-technical users.With the WordPress plugin, setup is reduced to three simple steps:1. Install the MUTE plugin from the WordPress Plugin Directory2. Activate the plugin3. Authenticate your site at mute-it.comNo code. No file editing. No developer needed. Once verified, spam blocking activates automatically across the entire site.The plugin is compatible with popular WordPress form builders, including Contact Form 7, WPForms, Ninja Forms, and Jetpack Forms.▪️ What MUTE blocks — and what it doesn'tMUTE blocks automated bot submissions sent through contact forms. It does not block unsolicited emails sent directly to a mailbox.▪️ How it works — a closer lookStep 1: Activate the plugin — your site is ready to authenticateAfter installing and activating the MUTE plugin, the WordPress admin panel displays a simple prompt indicating the site is not yet registered. Clicking the Start Free Trial button opens mute-it.com, where the site is authenticated. No forms to fill out beyond the basics — authenticating the site is all it takes to get started. Once authentication is complete, the plugin page updates automatically without requiring a page reload.Note for WordPress Multisite users: if your sites use different domains, each domain requires a separate MUTE authentication. If you previously added the MUTE script manually, remove that script tag after activating the plugin to avoid duplicate insertion.Step 2: Your MUTE dashboard — confirm your setup at a glanceAfter authenticating, the MUTE dashboard displays the registered domain, current account status, and the JavaScript tag for anyone who prefers manual installation on non-WordPress sites. The same single-line script works on any website or CMS, regardless of platform. A monthly blocking report is delivered by email on the 1st of each month.Step 3: Trial period — spam blocking starts immediatelyOnce authenticated, the WordPress admin panel updates to confirm that spam blocking is active. During the free trial period, remaining trial days are displayed alongside the number of bots blocked so far. Upgrading to a paid plan is available directly from this screen — but there is no automatic charge. The trial simply ends if no action is taken.Step 4: Ongoing protection — all from your WordPress dashboardAfter the trial, the WordPress admin panel continues to show live blocking status at a glance: the registered domain, a confirmed active status, and the number of bots blocked over the last 30 days. A direct link to the full MUTE dashboard is available for deeper reporting and graphs. No need to switch between tools — everything is visible without leaving WordPress.▪️ The problem it solvesContact form spam has become a persistent and growing burden for small business owners. Websites can receive hundreds of unsolicited automated submissions per month — promoting SEO services, web design packages, financial products, and other pitches that were never requested. Each message must be opened and evaluated individually, and the time spent doing so adds up quickly.MUTE addresses this by running an invisible, multi-layer detection process that distinguishes legitimate inquiries from automated submissions before they are ever sent. There is no CAPTCHA. No puzzle to solve. No friction for the visitor. Bots are blocked silently, and real inquiries get through.▪️ PricingThe MUTE Spam Blocker plugin is free to install from the WordPress Plugin Directory. Spam protection is activated after authenticating your site at mute-it.com.Annual pricing is $39.96 per website ($3.33/month), covering all features with no per-user fees or usage limits.For website owners not using WordPress, MUTE remains available via a single JavaScript tag that can be added to any website regardless of platform.More information: https://mute-it.com/en/ ▪️ Who We AreRyu-Raku Inc. is a web marketing and website development company based in Osaka, Japan, with 23 years of experience supporting small and mid-sized businesses. MUTE is the company's first SaaS product developed for a global market.Contact:Masahiro MatsuzakiRyu-Raku Inc.+81 90-3492-3349support@mute-it.com

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