Ryu-Raku Inc. Launches MUTE, a Contact Form Spam Blocker for Small Businesses at $3.33 per Month

Silence contact form spam for just $3.33 a month. Introducing MUTE.

The new SaaS tool silently blocks automated spam from website contact forms without CAPTCHA or friction — available worldwide starting April 20, 2026.

Contact forms exist for customers — not for unsolicited sales pitches. MUTE restores that channel to the people who actually matter.” — Masahiro Matsuzaki, Representative Director, Ryu-Raku Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ryu-Raku Inc., a web marketing and development firm based in Osaka, Japan, today announced the official launch of MUTE , a lightweight SaaS tool designed to block automated spam emails submitted through website contact forms. The service launches globally on April 20, 2026, at $3.33 per month, billed annually at $39.96.MUTE operates silently in the background, requiring no changes to a website's existing design or user experience. Unlike traditional spam countermeasures such as CAPTCHA, MUTE places no additional burden on website visitors while blocking automated form submissions before they reach a business inbox.**The problem is bigger than most realize**Contact form spam has become a significant time burden for small business owners. Industry reports indicate that some websites receive 200 or more unsolicited automated pitches per month through their contact forms — emails promoting SEO services, web design, insurance, and other solicitations that were never requested.Each submission must be individually opened, identified, and deleted. Over the course of a year, this adds up to 20 or more hours of lost productivity per business. The problem has intensified alongside the rise of AI-powered outreach tools, which now generate hyper-personalized spam messages at scale, making automated emails increasingly difficult to distinguish from legitimate inquiries.High volumes of incoming form spam also carry a less visible risk: repeated automated submissions can damage a website's mail server reputation over time, causing legitimate replies to real customers to be flagged as spam and routed to junk folders.**How MUTE works**MUTE loads on a contact form page via a single JavaScript tag and embeds an invisible field within the form structure. Human visitors cannot see or interact with this field. Automated submission tools, however, attempt to populate every available field they detect — including hidden ones. When input is detected in the invisible field, MUTE identifies the submission as automated and blocks it silently, without displaying an error to the sender.A second layer of protection monitors timing and interaction patterns. Legitimate human users spend measurable time reading and completing a form. Automated tools operate at machine speed, with no natural pauses or input behavior. MUTE uses these behavioral signals to identify and block sophisticated bots that are designed to avoid basic honeypot detection.**What MUTE blocks:**- Automated and AI-generated bulk submissions through contact forms- Bot submissions processed faster than human interaction speeds- Automated tools that simulate visitor behavior to bypass standard filters- High-volume spam traffic that degrades email deliverability over time**What MUTE does not do:**- Present visitors with image puzzles or text verification challenges- Add visible friction to the contact form experience- Require backend, server, or infrastructure changes- Automatically charge users when a free trial period ends**Setup and availability**Installation requires pasting one line of JavaScript onto a contact form page. No API integration, plugin installation, or developer assistance is required. A dashboard provides ongoing visibility into blocked submission counts and patterns.MUTE is available worldwide starting April 20, 2026. New accounts include a 14-day free trial with no credit card required and no automatic billing upon trial expiration.Annual pricing is $39.96 per website, which covers all features and unlimited blocking with no per-user fees or usage caps.**About Ryu-Raku Inc.**Ryu-Raku Inc. is a web marketing and website development company based in Osaka, Japan, with 23 years of experience supporting small and mid-sized businesses. MUTE is the company's first SaaS product developed for a global market.More information is available at https://mute-it.com/en/ ---**Contact:**Masahiro Matsuzaki / Ryu-Raku Inc.support@mute-it.com

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