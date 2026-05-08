Spring wildlife reminder: Young animals need space, not rescue

If you care, leave them there. Helping means not handling.

Photo credits: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

DATE: May 8, 2026

DENVER — This Mother’s Day, the public can support wildlife families by respecting natural behaviors and allowing animal mothers to do what they do best — care for their young in the wild.

Spring can be a particularly sensitive time for wildlife, as many species are nesting, birthing young or emerging from hibernation. Colorado wildlife such as bears, deer, elk, pronghorn, moose, rabbits, foxes, skunks, raccoons, bats and birds will become more visible in backyards, open spaces and on trails.

Although it may feel like human nature to care for baby wildlife, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) wants to remind the public that wildlife aren’t pets and touching or feeding them can be dangerous and cause unintended harm. CPW wildlife experts advise the community to respect wildlife by leaving young animals alone so they can grow and thrive in the wild.

Every year, CPW and local parks receive an increase in office visits and calls from people who report they “rescued” young wildlife. Many people wrongly believe they are "helping" young animals by picking them up, bringing them to a CPW office or taking them home to feed them. People routinely orphan young wildlife by essentially kidnapping them from their natural environment.

Colorado is home to big-game species, including elk, mule deer, moose and bighorn sheep. Human disturbance can cause stress for wild animals and reduce females’ chances of successfully raising offspring.

How can humans help young wildlife?

“It’s critical to understand that humans are poor substitutes for a wild animal’s natural parents,” said District Wildlife Manager Drew Vrbenec. “In almost every case, picking up baby wildlife is the wrong thing to do. When you incorrectly handle young wildlife, you can transfer your scent to the animal. Our smell can cause a mother to fail to recognize her own baby, leading to true abandonment of healthy offspring. If you find young wildlife, enjoy a quick glimpse, leave the animal where it is, keep pets out of the area and don't hover so close that the parents are afraid to return to the area.”

CPW also urges the public not to feed wildlife on trails, in backyards or on decks. Under Colorado law, feeding wildlife is illegal because it poses a risk to wildlife health and safety. Those in violation are subject to fines, and even worse, can cause the animal to become sick and die.

In addition to humans harming wildlife, wildlife can also pose physical dangers to humans. Animals such as elk, moose and birds can become aggressive to defend their young. Other dangers of interacting with wildlife include exposure to rabies, Salmonella, fleas, ticks and other parasites, bacteria or viruses that may be present in or on the animal. Likewise, humans can inadvertently expose wildlife to diseases carried by people.

What should you do if you see a baby bird out of a nest?

If a nestling baby bird (eyes closed and featherless) has fallen from a nest that you can easily see and safely reach, it is okay to put the bird back into the nest, but you should wear gloves and a mask to prevent the transmission of diseases between you and the bird.

If you find a fledgling bird (eyes open, feathered, can hop around but cannot fly) on the ground, do not pick up the bird. The parents will continue to care for it on the ground, and it will soon be able to fly. Keep cats inside to prevent them from killing birds.

Be careful when handling or observing young birds, as the mother may become aggressive if she feels her young are threatened.

If you find a sick or dead bird, do not touch it.

Not sure what to do? Call your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office and ask a trained wildlife officer for guidance.