Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting recap for May 6-7 2026, 10-year Strategic Plan approved

May 14, 2026

Grand Junction, Colo — At its May 6-7, 2026 meeting, the Parks and Wildlife Commission heard proposed changes to regulations as follows. All final regulations approved at the May 6-7, 2026 meeting will go into effect on July 1, 2026 unless otherwise noted.

Updated chapters include: P-1, W-0, W-2, and W-9.

FINAL REGULATIONS

Agenda Item 11: Chapter W-2 – “Big Game” – 2 CCR 406-2 (Step 1 of 1)

The Commission finalized regulations including the following:

Adoption of all limited license numbers for black bear, deer, elk, pronghorn and moose for all game management units in the state that have limited licenses for these species for the 2026 big game seasons.

The Commission finalized regulations to establish a firearms training and safety course record fee as required by SB25-003 (Semiautomatic Firearms & Rapid-Fire Devices), codified at section 33-9-115, C.R.S..

The Commission finalized emergency regulations to allow the opening of campgrounds in the newly established Pikes Peak Recreation Area. *This change is in effect after the adoption of the emergency rules on May 6, 2026.

Agenda Item 19: Chapter W-0 – “General Provisions” – 2 CCR 406-0 (Step 2 of 2)Agenda Item 15: Chapter P-1 - “Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands” 2 CCR 405-1 and those related provisions of Chapter W-9 (“Wildlife Properties”) 2 CCR 406-9 necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter P-1 (Step 1 of 1)CPW announced the final approval of its 2026-2036 Strategic Plan , a comprehensive 10-year roadmap for the agency. The Parks and Wildlife Commission officially approved the plan during its May 6-7 meeting.

This plan serves as a blueprint, outlining CPW's commitment to inspiring people to actively protect Colorado’s natural resources and ensuring their health and availability for everyone. Developed over the past 1.5 years, the plan addresses evolving social, political, and environmental conditions, optimizes resources, and aligns with future challenges.

The 2026-2036 Strategic Plan is the product of an extensive and collaborative effort. CPW implemented a robust engagement process that gathered feedback from thousands of people. We deeply appreciate all who contributed to the development of CPW's ten-year goals and corresponding actions.

The final 2026-2036 Strategic Plan is now available for the public to view on the CPW website at cpw.state.co.us/plans-and-reports.

A complete agenda along with all materials for this meeting are available on CPW’s website for public review.

The public is encouraged to submit comments to the PWC at engagecpw.org/pwc-public-comment. Details on providing public comments for hybrid meetings are available on CPW’s website.

The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency.

Learn more about the Parks and Wildlife Commission on CPW’s website.

###