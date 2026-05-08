Safety Tips to Prepare For Hot Temps

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As many parts of the state experience high temperatures in the coming days, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) encourages you to follow a few important steps to keep yourself, your loved ones, neighbors and pets safe during high heat.
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- Check the forecast at weather.gov before making outdoor plans.
- If possible, avoid peak heat hours, as this exposes you to higher temperatures and UV rays.
DURING HIGH HEAT
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- Avoid strenuous activity and direct sun exposure during the hottest parts of the day, specifically from Noon – 6 p.m.
- Stay hydrated. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water.
- Protect your skin using sunscreen.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
- Ensure your pets have plenty of cool, fresh water.
- NEVER leave children or pets in the car. Even when temperatures outside are mild, the temperature inside the car can top 100 degrees very quickly.
HEAT-RELATED ILLNESS
According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), extreme heat poses a substantial health risk, especially for vulnerable populations. It’s important to understand the warning signs of heat-related illness:
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- Heavy sweating
- Muscle cramps
- Weakness
- Headache
- Nausea
Vomiting, paleness, tiredness and dizziness can also be indicators of heat-related illness. To help prevent heat-related illness, be sure to use cool compresses or take a cold shower. Get medical attention if you experience a rapid, strong pulse, you feel unstable or have a body temperature above 102 degrees.