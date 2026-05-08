Safety Tips to Prepare For Hot Temps

Published: May 08, 2026

As many parts of the state experience high temperatures in the coming days, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) encourages you to follow a few important steps to keep yourself, your loved ones, neighbors and pets safe during high heat.

Check the forecast at weather.gov before making outdoor plans. If possible, avoid peak heat hours, as this exposes you to higher temperatures and UV rays.



DURING HIGH HEAT

Avoid strenuous activity and direct sun exposure during the hottest parts of the day, specifically from Noon – 6 p.m. Stay hydrated. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water. Protect your skin using sunscreen. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Ensure your pets have plenty of cool, fresh water. NEVER leave children or pets in the car. Even when temperatures outside are mild, the temperature inside the car can top 100 degrees very quickly.



HEAT-RELATED ILLNESS

According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), extreme heat poses a substantial health risk, especially for vulnerable populations. It’s important to understand the warning signs of heat-related illness:

Heavy sweating Muscle cramps Weakness Headache Nausea



Vomiting, paleness, tiredness and dizziness can also be indicators of heat-related illness. To help prevent heat-related illness, be sure to use cool compresses or take a cold shower. Get medical attention if you experience a rapid, strong pulse, you feel unstable or have a body temperature above 102 degrees.