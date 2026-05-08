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Safety Tips to Prepare For Hot Temps

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As many parts of the state experience high temperatures in the coming days, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) encourages you to follow a few important steps to keep yourself, your loved ones, neighbors and pets safe during high heat.

    • Check the forecast at weather.gov before making outdoor plans. 
    • If possible, avoid peak heat hours, as this exposes you to higher temperatures and UV rays. 

DURING HIGH HEAT 

    • Avoid strenuous activity and direct sun exposure during the hottest parts of the day, specifically from Noon – 6 p.m.
    • Stay hydrated. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water.
    • Protect your skin using sunscreen.
    • Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
    • Ensure your pets have plenty of cool, fresh water.
    • NEVER leave children or pets in the car. Even when temperatures outside are mild, the temperature inside the car can top 100 degrees very quickly.

HEAT-RELATED ILLNESS 

According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), extreme heat poses a substantial health risk, especially for vulnerable populations. It’s important to understand the warning signs of heat-related illness: 

    • Heavy sweating 
    • Muscle cramps 
    • Weakness 
    • Headache 
    • Nausea 

Vomiting, paleness, tiredness and dizziness can also be indicators of heat-related illness. To help prevent heat-related illness, be sure to use cool compresses or take a cold shower. Get medical attention if you experience a rapid, strong pulse, you feel unstable or have a body temperature above 102 degrees. 

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Safety Tips to Prepare For Hot Temps

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


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