Back by Popular Demand: An Evening to Remember Returns

An Evening to Remember

Food, Wine, and Broadway Under the Stars

LINCOLN, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Back by popular demand, The Classic Theatre , in partnership with Rancho Roble Vineyards , proudly announces the return of An Evening to Remember.On Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (VIP entry begins at 5:30 p.m.), guests will enjoy an elegant evening on the picturesque grounds of Rancho Roble Vineyards. Attendees will have the opportunity to mingle while enjoying dinner and house wine throughout the property before being seated for a 50-minute Broadway musical revue performed by the professional artists of The Classic Theatre. Following the performance, guests are invited to relax under the stars with dessert, live jazz music, and cozy fire pits.Now in its fourth year, An Evening to Remember has sold out ahead of each previous performance, making early ticket purchases highly recommended. The event is suitable for adults and children ages 6 and up.Event DetailsRancho Roble Vineyards is located at 340 Fleming Road in Lincoln, California. Suggested attire is “dressy casual.” Guests are encouraged to avoid heels due to the nature of the property, and a light jacket or sweater is recommended for the evening. The venue offers ample parking and is wheelchair accessible.Ticket prices range from $35 to $220. Tickets are available at The Classic TheatreMembers of the press may request up to two complimentary tickets while supplies last by emailing info@theclassictheatre.com.Media ContactJennifer BlairArtistic DirectorThe Classic Theatreinfo@theclassictheatre.com

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