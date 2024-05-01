FOOD, WINE, BROADWAY REVUE: AN UNFORGETTABLE EVENT DESIGNED FOR PLACER COUNTY
Back by popular demand, The Classic Theatre and Rancho Roble Vineyards announces an “An Evening to Remember” featuring food, wine, and a Broadway revue.LINCOLN, CA, PLACER COUNTY, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back by popular demand, The Classic Theatre in partnership with Rancho Roble Vineyards announces the second annual “An Evening to Remember”.
Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., guests will enter the stunning grounds of Rancho Roble Vineyards (VIP entrance at 6:30 p.m.), have the opportunity to mix and mingle while enjoying a meal and house wine anywhere on property, then will be seated for a 50 minute Broadway musical revue by the professional artists of The Classic Theatre. Afterwards, guests will be invited to linger amidst fire pits, jazz music, and enjoy dessert under the stars.
This event will be the kickoff event for The Classic Theatre 2024-2025 season and for Rancho Roble’s summer lineup. “An Evening to Remember” sold out last year a week before opening. This year, they have expanded to two days, but early ticket purchase is advised. This event is recommended for adults and children 6 and up.
Additional Details:
Rancho Roble Vineyards is located at 340 Fleming Road in Lincoln, CA. Suggested attire is “dressy casual” (heels are not recommended for the property; a light jacket or sweater is recommended). The property has ample parking spaces and is wheelchair accessible. Ticket prices range from $25-$150. Visit theclassictheatre.com for tickets.
Press will get two comp tickets while available. Email info@theclassictheatre.com to secure press tickets.
Contact
Jennifer Jackson
Producing Artistic Director
The Classic Theatre
info@theclassictheatre.com
About:
The Classic Theatre, 501C3, established in 2021, is a professional theatre company dedicated to the betterment of Placer County by employing artists and providing theatrical experiences that will delight residents and guests of all ages. Website: theclassictheatre.com. Facebook and Instagram: @the_classic_theatre
Rancho Roble Vineyards, hailed as the “Hidden Gem of Placer County,”, is a family owned winery with deep roots in grape growing and wine making. Website: ranchoroble.com. Facebook and Instagram: @ranchoroble
Jennifer Jackson
The Classic Theatre
+1 916-905-5656
info@theclassictheatre.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram