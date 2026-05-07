Senate Bill 1325 Printer's Number 1708

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - using either school conveyances, private conveyances, or

electric railways, or other common carriers, when the total

distance which any pupil must travel by the public highway to or

from school, in addition to such transportation, does not exceed

one and one-half (1 1/2) miles, and when stations or other

proper shelters are provided for the use of such pupils where

needed, and when the highway, road, or traffic conditions are

not such that walking constitutes a hazard to the safety of the

child, as so certified by the Department of Transportation. The

Department of Transportation shall take into account the

presence of sidewalks along the highway, but such presence or

lack thereof shall not be controlling and the department shall

consider all relevant safety factors in making its determination

as to whether or not walking constitutes a hazard to pupils. All

private motor vehicles employed in transporting pupils for hire

shall be adequately covered by public liability insurance in

such amount as the board of school directors shall require.

(b) When free transportation is provided to resident pupils

attending a district school, charter school, regional charter

school, nonpublic school or approved private school, a pupil in

kindergarten through grade eight (8) may not be transported via

a common carrier.

Section 1726-A. Transportation.--(a) Students who attend a

charter school located in their school district of residence, a

regional charter school of which the school district is a part

or a charter school located outside district boundaries at a

distance not exceeding ten (10) miles by the nearest public

highway shall be provided free transportation under the same

terms and conditions, including mode of transportation, as

transportation is provided to students attending the schools of

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