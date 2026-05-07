Senate Bill 1325 Printer's Number 1708
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - using either school conveyances, private conveyances, or
electric railways, or other common carriers, when the total
distance which any pupil must travel by the public highway to or
from school, in addition to such transportation, does not exceed
one and one-half (1 1/2) miles, and when stations or other
proper shelters are provided for the use of such pupils where
needed, and when the highway, road, or traffic conditions are
not such that walking constitutes a hazard to the safety of the
child, as so certified by the Department of Transportation. The
Department of Transportation shall take into account the
presence of sidewalks along the highway, but such presence or
lack thereof shall not be controlling and the department shall
consider all relevant safety factors in making its determination
as to whether or not walking constitutes a hazard to pupils. All
private motor vehicles employed in transporting pupils for hire
shall be adequately covered by public liability insurance in
such amount as the board of school directors shall require.
(b) When free transportation is provided to resident pupils
attending a district school, charter school, regional charter
school, nonpublic school or approved private school, a pupil in
kindergarten through grade eight (8) may not be transported via
a common carrier.
Section 1726-A. Transportation.--(a) Students who attend a
charter school located in their school district of residence, a
regional charter school of which the school district is a part
or a charter school located outside district boundaries at a
distance not exceeding ten (10) miles by the nearest public
highway shall be provided free transportation under the same
terms and conditions, including mode of transportation, as
transportation is provided to students attending the schools of
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