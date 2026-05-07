Senate Resolution 317 Printer's Number 1716
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - WHEREAS, These firefighters answered the call to serve with
courage, selflessness and an unwavering commitment to protecting
life and property; and
WHEREAS, As leaders and members of the Walnuttown Fire
Company, they exemplified the highest standards of public
service, demonstrating honor, integrity and compassion in all
they did; and
WHEREAS, Chief Jeff Buck and Assistant Chief Robert Shick,
Jr., provided steadfast leadership, mentorship and dedication to
their fellow firefighters and the community they so faithfully
served; and
WHEREAS, Their loss is deeply felt by their families, fellow
firefighters, the Walnuttown Fire Company and the entire Berks
County community, including Maidencreek Township and Richmond
Township, all of whom are reeling from this tremendous loss; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvanians recognize the profound sacrifice made
not only by these fallen firefighters but also by their loved
ones who supported their service; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate honor the lives and legacy of the
fallen firefighters of the Walnuttown Fire Company, Chief Jeff
Buck and Assistant Chief Robert Shick, Jr., and express the
deepest gratitude for their dedication and sacrifice; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That the Senate extend our heartfelt condolences to
their families, friends, fellow members of the Walnuttown Fire
Company, and the residents of Maidencreek Township, standing in
unity during this time of sorrow; and be it further
RESOLVED, That these firefighter's memory will forever remain
in the hearts of this community and their legacy will continue
to inspire all who serve in the noble calling of firefighting.
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