Senate Resolution 317 Printer's Number 1716

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - WHEREAS, These firefighters answered the call to serve with

courage, selflessness and an unwavering commitment to protecting

life and property; and

WHEREAS, As leaders and members of the Walnuttown Fire

Company, they exemplified the highest standards of public

service, demonstrating honor, integrity and compassion in all

they did; and

WHEREAS, Chief Jeff Buck and Assistant Chief Robert Shick,

Jr., provided steadfast leadership, mentorship and dedication to

their fellow firefighters and the community they so faithfully

served; and

WHEREAS, Their loss is deeply felt by their families, fellow

firefighters, the Walnuttown Fire Company and the entire Berks

County community, including Maidencreek Township and Richmond

Township, all of whom are reeling from this tremendous loss; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvanians recognize the profound sacrifice made

not only by these fallen firefighters but also by their loved

ones who supported their service; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate honor the lives and legacy of the

fallen firefighters of the Walnuttown Fire Company, Chief Jeff

Buck and Assistant Chief Robert Shick, Jr., and express the

deepest gratitude for their dedication and sacrifice; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That the Senate extend our heartfelt condolences to

their families, friends, fellow members of the Walnuttown Fire

Company, and the residents of Maidencreek Township, standing in

unity during this time of sorrow; and be it further

RESOLVED, That these firefighter's memory will forever remain

in the hearts of this community and their legacy will continue

to inspire all who serve in the noble calling of firefighting.

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