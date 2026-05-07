Senate Resolution 312 Printer's Number 1710

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth takes pride in its 122 teaching

hospitals that invest in the next generation of lifesaving

health care practitioners and 30 hospitals that have earned the

prestigious "Magnet" designation from the American Nurses

Credentialing Center; and

WHEREAS, Hospitals in this Commonwealth operate more than

1,700 training programs and educate more than 10,000 physicians

and many other skilled professionals annually; and

WHEREAS, Hospitals are the largest employer in 20 counties in

this Commonwealth and are among the top 10 employers in 36

additional counties in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Hospitals are responsible for one in eight jobs

across this Commonwealth, including more than 342,000 of our

families, friends and neighbors who are directly employed and

more than 443,000 individuals whose employment is supported by

the hospital-generated industry; and

WHEREAS, Hospitals and their affiliated medical schools bring

nearly $1.9 billion in Federal health care research grants into

this Commonwealth and contribute $195.4 billion in economic

activity for our State and local economies, accounting for

approximately 19% of this Commonwealth's gross domestic product;

and

WHEREAS, National Hospital Week celebrates hospitals and the

individuals who support the health of their communities with

dedication and compassion; and

WHEREAS, The observance of National Hospital Week is a

reminder that hospitals are the foundations of the communities

that built them, serving individuals from all walks of life;

therefore be it

20260SR0312PN1710 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30