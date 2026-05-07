Senate Resolution 312 Printer's Number 1710
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth takes pride in its 122 teaching
hospitals that invest in the next generation of lifesaving
health care practitioners and 30 hospitals that have earned the
prestigious "Magnet" designation from the American Nurses
Credentialing Center; and
WHEREAS, Hospitals in this Commonwealth operate more than
1,700 training programs and educate more than 10,000 physicians
and many other skilled professionals annually; and
WHEREAS, Hospitals are the largest employer in 20 counties in
this Commonwealth and are among the top 10 employers in 36
additional counties in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Hospitals are responsible for one in eight jobs
across this Commonwealth, including more than 342,000 of our
families, friends and neighbors who are directly employed and
more than 443,000 individuals whose employment is supported by
the hospital-generated industry; and
WHEREAS, Hospitals and their affiliated medical schools bring
nearly $1.9 billion in Federal health care research grants into
this Commonwealth and contribute $195.4 billion in economic
activity for our State and local economies, accounting for
approximately 19% of this Commonwealth's gross domestic product;
and
WHEREAS, National Hospital Week celebrates hospitals and the
individuals who support the health of their communities with
dedication and compassion; and
WHEREAS, The observance of National Hospital Week is a
reminder that hospitals are the foundations of the communities
that built them, serving individuals from all walks of life;
therefore be it
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